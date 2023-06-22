AVN 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 21, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 22, 2023 Updated June 22, 2023 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

Read here for details.

  • Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • LHC grants protective bail to PTI chief in lawyer murder case

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 sheds 1.06% as IMF uncertainty persists

Read here for details.

  • US apprised of edgy IMF ambivalence

Read here for details.

  • PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

Read here for details.

  • ECC approves recovery of Rs1.52 per unit surcharge from KE consumers

Read here for details.

  • LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

Read here for details.

  • Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

Read here for details.

