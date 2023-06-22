Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

LHC grants protective bail to PTI chief in lawyer murder case

KSE-100 sheds 1.06% as IMF uncertainty persists

US apprised of edgy IMF ambivalence

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

ECC approves recovery of Rs1.52 per unit surcharge from KE consumers

LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

