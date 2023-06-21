AVN 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.58%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
EPCL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.04%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
GGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
HUBC 64.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.86%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
OGDC 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.03%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.48%)
PRL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.51%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TRG 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.42%)
UNITY 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

  • Calls for creative approaches to rethink global financial system, make it representative and equitable
BR Web Desk Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 03:41pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that he will “present Pakistan’s position on the need for restructuring of international financial institutions” at the upcoming New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

In a tweet made in the run up to his departure for France, where he will participate in the Summit, the PM said the “globalisation of problems” has made it necessary to come up with “creative approaches to rethink the global financial system to make it representative and equitable.”

He added that “as a leading stakeholder in G-77 plus China grouping and also as a country adversely hit by climate change threat, Pakistan is better positioned for this role.”

PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

Accoridng to him, reform of international financial architecture has long been a key demand at different forums by representatives of the Global South.

He believes the New Global Financing Pact Summit, set to take place on June 22 and 23, represents a unique ‘opportunity to the world to come together and agree to broad principles and steps needed for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system’.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan will contribute to the debate at the summit ‘‘as a leading stakeholder in the global discourse, a leader in G-77 and China and one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change’’.

The premier will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, the FO said.

At the initiative of President Emmanuel Macron, France is hosting more than 300 heads of state, international organizations and representatives of civil society and the private sector at the Summit.

The aim of the Summit is to lay the groundwork for a new financial system suited to the common challenges of the 21st century, such as fighting inequalities and climate change and protecting biodiversity.

paris PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

‘Underwater noises’ detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

Pakistan’s startup Abhi selected among WEF’s ‘Technology Pioneers’

A day after Blinken visits Beijing, Biden calls Chinese President Xi a ‘dictator’

KE reluctant to constitute BoD due to legal hitch

Read more stories