Pakistan

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

  • Sarwar was taken into custody for involvement in the May 9 incidents
BR Web Desk Published 21 Jun, 2023 12:17pm

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

He was arrested in a joint raid carried out by Pindi and capital police in the capital. Sarwar was taken into custody for involvement in the May 9 incidents, the police said.

Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s arrest on May 9, protesters had stormed the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and attacked army installations.

“Over 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab after the arrests of PTI Chief. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali,” sources said.

However, the PTI chief refutes the government’s allegations and claims that the attacks on military installations were pre-planned to justify the crackdown on his party.

Following the attack, cases were registered against Imran as well as other party workers.

Arrest warrants issued

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran in the May 9 vandalism case.

The warrants were also issued for former ruling party leaders Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others at the request of the investigating officer.

The cases against the accused were registered in the Naseerabad and Model Town police stations of Lahore.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrest

