US apprised of edgy IMF ambivalence

INP Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar met with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome here on Wednesday and discussed with him the Pak-US economic ties besides the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

The finance minister also informed the US envoy about the economic reforms the incumbent government is implementing to lift the national economy.

On May 27 last, Ishaq Dar and Donald Blome had a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest. Only Tuesday, the finance minister met with British Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Andrew Mitchel and sought his country’s assistance for the revival of the IMF loan programme.

IMF comes down hard on Pakistan’s budget proposals

Dar discussed with him the country’s economic situation as well as the progress made in talks with the IMF. British minister assured Dar of the British government’s cooperation in the Pakistan-IMF agreement.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar had claimed that Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks had not failed nor the negotiation phase had concluded.

Similarly, while talking to journalists a few days ago, the minister predicted that the 9th review of the IMF programme will be completed this month. “Our talks with the IMF are underway and these have not concluded as yet,” he said.

