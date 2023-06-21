FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi into custody from jail on Wednesday.

The agency then took him to a Lahore sessions court where they sought his 14-day physical remand in a money laundering case.

A day ago, a special anti-corruption court granted post-arrest bail to the PTI president in Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

The former Punjab chief minister was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establish-ment (ACE) in Gujranwala earlier this month on allegations of taking Rs 15 million as bribes as the speaker of provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly.

On Tuesday, Judge Ali Raza directed Elahi to submit surety bonds valued at Rs1 million.

The court discussing the merits of the case noted that the appointments in questions were made in 2021 and there was an inordinate delay of over two years in reporting the matter to the ACE.

The court observed that a large number of posts were advertised and the successful candidates were recruited as recommended by the departmental selection committee.

However, the court said, only 12 cases had been unearthed with the alleged forgery in the results declared by a private testing service.