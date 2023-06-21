China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that China renewed Pakistan’s commercial and sovereign loans in recent months and weeks which is an example of everlasting Chinese friendship with Pakistan.

Speaking after witnessing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony of 1,200 MW nuclear energy power project C-5, the prime minister said that of late, when Pakistan faced economic challenges it is engaged with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) trying to finalise 9th review and Pakistan met all the prior condition required by the IMF.

He said that following an inordinate delay of IMF’s 9th review, China once again came to help and rescue Pakistan and this simply shows that a “friend in need is a friend indeed”. China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times, he added.

He said that this is a great occasion and a great moment between the two great friends, China and Pakistan for witnessing the signing ceremony of 1,200 MW nuclear energy power project C-5 worth $4.8 billion.

The premier said that is a step forward in economic cooperation between China and Pakistan and added that a few months ago, he inaugurated K-3 at Karachi and now Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5). He expressed the hope that the project would be started without any further delay and the investment of $4.8 billion from China sends a message that Pakistan is a place where Chinese companies investment continue to show their trust and faith in Pakistan.

He said that brother countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and others have also been helping Pakistan and at this point in time, Chinese financial support has been outstanding and he does not have words to explain how much thankful he was to the Chinese leadership.

The prime minister said that he also wanted to congratulate the Pakistani nation that an agreement has been signed between the Chinese company “China National Nuclear Cooperation” and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for the construction of a 1,200 MW nuclear plant Chashma (C-5).

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the military leadership and stated that this is a beautiful combination of military and civilian leadership of being on one page. He said that although the inflation has increased compared to 2018, the Chinese company has not increased the price of the project; instead it provided Rs30 billion discount.

The prime minister also inaugurated Margalla Avenue after witnessing the signing ceremony of Chashma nuclear C-5 power plant.

He added that this road will connect with GT Road.

The prime minister said that the government has launched Rs20 billion project for the development and prosperity of Islamabad and its adjacent areas. He said that Rs20 billion development projects and coaches for sweet home are meant for the development of the rural areas of the federal capital. He also came down hard on the opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

