Pakistan

Dar apprises UK minister about IMF talks

Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with Andrew Mitchell, Britain’s Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) on Tuesday, said a press release.

Andrew Mitchell, Minister of State in the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), expressed deep sorrow and grief on the loss of lives of a huge number of Pakistani citizens in the recent boat capsizing incident in Greece.

Finance Minister Dar expressed gratitude for receiving the condolences and voiced that illegal human trafficking has become a huge issue worldwide and needs to be curtailed at the earliest.

Dar also apprised Mitchell about the progress on IMF talks with Pakistan on the 9th review.

He informed Pakistan has completed all prior actions in time and is making continuous progress in terms of major economic indicators.

He also informed Mitchell about the pragmatic economic decisions being taken by the incumbent government under difficult economic circumstances and measures the government has proposed to uplift the social and economic well-being of the masses through the recent budget.

Mitchell acknowledged that the government of Pakistan has been vigilant in bringing economic stability through various policy reforms. He also assured of continuous support and assistance of the British Government to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

