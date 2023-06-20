AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore dragged down by falling steel prices

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

BEIJING: Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Monday after gains last week, undermined by softening steel prices due to sluggish demand and increasing supply. The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.37% lower at 807.5 yuan ($112.98) a metric ton, as of 0313 GMT, following a rise of about 2% the week before.

The benchmark July iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange was 0.93% lower at $112.45 a metric ton as of 0303 GMT, after rising by over 4% the previous week. “The elasticity of iron ore futures prices is relatively large given the low inventories, resilient demand and the comparatively wide difference between spot and futures prices,” analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

“But it will also follow the trend in the steel market.” Analysts at investment bank JP Morgan forecast continued downside risk for iron ore prices, noting that additional property support will be localised and targeted.

Policy-easing measures would be aimed at boosting completions and sales which impact developers’ cash flows, rather than directly stimulating new construction activity, they said.

The weakness came despite iron ore prices being underpinned earlier in the trading session by expectations of more effective stimulus measures to be announced soon to spur economic growth in top consumer China. Officials, in the latest cabinet meeting in Beijing, pledged to roll out policies in a timely manner when conditions are right and to take more forceful measures in response to changes in the economic situation, state media said on 16 June. Coking coal and coke, the other steel-making ingredients, similarly fell 0.54% and 0.44%, respectively.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.77%, hot-rolled coil fell 0.82%, wire rod lost 0.45% and stainless steel sank 2.1%. “Some electric-arc-furnace-based steel mills resumed production on improved margins, adding downward pressure to the market,” said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel. “The destocking of steel products has slowed down.

iron ore iron ore rates iron ore market

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore dragged down by falling steel prices

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories