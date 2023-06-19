AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Berlin, Intel strike deal on chip plant after months of subsidy talks

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 05:31pm

BERLIN/STOCKHOLM: Germany will grant U.S. chipmaker Intel 10 billion euros ($10.91 billion) in subsidies for its planned factory in Magdeburg, a source familiar the matter said, capping months of talks over a project its CEO said will cost it tens of billions of dollars.

Germany has scheduled the signing of an agreement with Intel for 1245 GMT on Monday and both Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will be present for the ceremony, the chancellery said in a statement.

Scholz declined to comment when asked about the size of the subsidies, which reflect the high cost for energy and labour in Europe’s largest economy, referring to the signing ceremony later.

Both the United States and Europe are trying to lure big industrial players via a mix of state subsidies and favourable legislation, with Berlin concerned about losing appeal as a place to invest.

Intel to invest up to $4.6bn in new Poland chip site

The German government is investing billions of euros in subsidies to lure tech companies to Germany amidst growing alarm over supply chain fragility and dependence on South Korea and Taiwan for chips.

Berlin is currently also talking with Taiwan’s TSMC and Sweden’s electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt about setting up production in Germany, having already convinced Tesla to build its first European gigafactory there.

Frankfurt-listed Intel shares were 0.7% lower at 1137 GMT.

The chipmaker last year announced plans to build a big chip complex in Germany, along with facilities in Ireland and France, as it seeks to benefit from the European Commission’s eased funding rules and subsidies as the EU tries to cut its dependence on U.S. and Asian supply.

It has not yet specified the exact size of the investment.

Intel to invest $25bn in new Israel plant

Under Gelsinger, the company has been investing billions in building factories across three continents to restore its dominance in chip making and better compete with rivals AMD, Nvidia and Samsung.

Gelsinger told Reuters on Friday that the gap between what Germany had offered and what Intel needed was too big but he expected to reach an agreement, adding that his request was to be cost competitive.

“We lost this industry to Asia, we have to be competitive if we’re going to bring it back,” he said, adding the overall investment for the site would be “tens of billions of dollars”.

Intel chip tech Intel Germany deal

Comments

1000 characters

Berlin, Intel strike deal on chip plant after months of subsidy talks

IMF’s criticism of Pakistan’s budget raises default odds: Bloomberg

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Rupee remains largely stable, settles at 287.26 against US dollar

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas against SC Act

World Bank set to approve $700mn for Sri Lanka next week

Pak Suzuki shuts automobile, motorcycle plant till July 8

Oil falls on China growth uncertainties

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 3 Palestinians

Read more stories