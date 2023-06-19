AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee remains largely stable, settles at 287.26 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.02% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 04:33pm

The Pakistani rupee saw a marginal loss against the US dollar with a depreciation of 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 287.26, a decline of Re0.07, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In the open-market, the US dollar remained unchanged at Rs296.

On Friday, the rupee had remained largely stable in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.08% to settle at 287.19.

Pakistan also reported having received $1 billion from China, after having repaid the amount earlier, amid looming concerns over the country’s debt obligations.

Last week, there was considerable activity on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, as the lender first stated it was dissatisfied with the budget proposals announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. It was followed by a tit-for-tat response by the Finance Division that looked to justify its measures. However, it also categorically stated that it is looking to reach an amicable solution and complete “at least the ninth review”.

Experts say a revival of the IMF programme may lend some support but will still fall short of Pakistan’s bulging requirements.

Internationally, the US dollar was tentative on Monday as investors tried to assess the monetary policy path ahead after a raft of central bank meetings last week, while the yen was fragile in the wake of the Bank of Japan sticking to its ultra-easy policy.

In an action-packed week of central bank decisions, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but hinted that further hikes were on the way to tame inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, rose 0.049% to 102.33, not far from a one-month low of 102 it touched on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Monday as questions over China’s economy outweighed OPEC+ output cuts and the seventh straight drop in the number of oil and gas rigs operating in the United States.

China Oil prices US dollar Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee currency exchange rate today IMF programme IMF and Pakistan Pakistan forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 19, 2023 02:04pm
While the open market rate on the streets is 320 PKR per USD. In areas closer to Afghanistan, it is even higher, inching towards 350 for smaller amounts (i.e. if smaller amounts are exchanged. i.e. below 1,000 USD)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aslam Khan Jun 19, 2023 05:39pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, bhai, dollar at 244 by the end of July. IMF program rolls in, ppl start depositing money into banks, FX increases, and all good. import in, export out. don't worry about Pakistan, its just a phase.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee remains largely stable, settles at 287.26 against US dollar

IMF’s criticism of Pakistan’s budget raises default odds: Bloomberg

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas against SC Act

World Bank set to approve $700mn for Sri Lanka next week

Pak Suzuki shuts automobile, motorcycle plant till July 8

Oil falls on China growth uncertainties

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 3 Palestinians

Read more stories