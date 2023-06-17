AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Rizwan Bhatti Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 08:58am

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday night received $1 billion inflows from China as loan to build the depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan recently requested China for the fast-track refinancing of maturing commercial loans of $1.3 billion not only to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves but also meet the IMF’s condition of $ 6 billion financing for release of the next loan tranche.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, recently in a meeting with Pang Chunxue, the Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan raised the issue of refinancing as two Chinese commercial loans worth $1.3 billion are maturing in June. As per schedule, Pakistan was required to make a debt repayment of $300 million to the Bank of China and $1 billion to the China Development Bank this month.

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

During the meeting, Chinese authorities assured refinancing of both the loans.

Sources said that Pakistan has paid $ 1 billion to China Development Bank during this week and as per commitment, the loan has been refinanced by China. An official of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also confirmed that some $ 1 billion have been received as loan.

For the last one year, Pakistan is facing a serious crisis of foreign exchange as foreign inflows are insufficient to meet the external debt servicing. Pakistan is making efforts to get the next tranche of IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, however, the loan tranche is still pending as the IMF has asked Pakistan to arrange $6 billion financing for the release of IMF funds.

Before the release of China’s $1 billion inflows on Friday, Pakistan had arranged $4 billion and with the arrival of this amount the total arrangement is $5 billion. The Federal Minister Finance is confident that a staff level agreement with the IMF will be materialized very soon.

Cumulative, Pakistan’s financing requirements for this fiscal year (FY23) were $33 billion including $10 billion of current account deficit and $ 23 billion of external debt. Despite a lower current account deficit, the country’s foreign exchange reserves are gradually depleting due to massive external debt payments and lower foreign inflows.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Pakistan Economy IMF SBP Ishaq Dar foreign exchange reserves Bank of China Pang Chunxue China Development Bank Chinese loan IMF and Pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar Economic distress budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 17, 2023 08:10am
Hail iron brother. Deeper than oceans relationship zindabad. President Xi Zindabad. CCP Paindabad. Xinjing ummah massacre policy is the best. All weather ally zindabad.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories