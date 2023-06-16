AVN 47.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
DGKC 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.7%)
KAPCO 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
KEL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
NETSOL 76.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.12%)
OGDC 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
PAEL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.92%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.62%)
UNITY 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Rupee improves, settles at 287.19 against US dollar

  • Appreciates 0.06% in inter-bank
Recorder Report Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 04:11pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar with an appreciation of 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 287.19, an increase of Re0.18, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the rupee had recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar to settle at 287.37, down by 0.07% in the inter-bank.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday stated that “IMF or no IMF, Pakistan will stay, and not default,” adding that there was an inordinate delay on the part of the Fund in completion of the 9th review despite the fulfilment of all conditions.

Dar said that no valid reason was given by the IMF for the delay in the 9th review and is now objecting to even very small exemptions, which have no revenue impact but are important to put the country on development and growth. We cannot accept every demand of the IMF, he added.

Separately, Moody’s Investor Services said on Thursday Pakistan’s ability to secure loans from bilateral and multilateral partners will “be severely constrained” until a new programme is agreed with the IMF.

The resumption of the IMF programme, which has remained stalled since November last year, is crucial for the cash-strapped economy.

Internationally, the US dollar was last roughly 0.1% higher at 140.42 yen.

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, snapping a string of 10 consecutive rate hikes. However, the Fed also signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

But a string of data out on Thursday had markets challenging that view, as economic activity in the United States slows and inflation cools.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Friday but remained on track for its first weekly gain in three, supported by hopes that OPEC+ supply cuts and higher demand from top crude importer China will tighten the market in the second half of the year.

Tulukan Mairandi Jun 16, 2023 12:00pm
Actually on the streets it has crashed to 315, after the budget, IMF displeasure, hurricane flattening west sindh and Moody's report.
