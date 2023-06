KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday after surging 6% in the previous session, although concerns over dry weather taking a toll on global production of palm and soybeans kept the contract near six-week highs.

Palm oil rises for third day on concerns over dry weather

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 9 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 3,734 ringgit ($808.75) per metric ton during early trade.