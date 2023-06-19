AVN 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
BAFL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
DFML 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
DGKC 51.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
EPCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KAPCO 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
PRL 14.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-14.49%)
TRG 94.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,077 Increased By 0.8 (0.02%)
BR30 13,981 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.21%)
KSE100 41,405 Increased By 103.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 14,551 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,791 ringgit

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 09:41am

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,791 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a powerful wave c.

This wave has easily travelled above its 161.8% projection level of 3,619 ringgit. It is likely to extend to 3,884 ringgit.

The resistance at 3,791 ringgit triggered a shallow correction, which may end above a support zone of 3,674-3,652 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract has surged above a resistance at 3,694 ringgit.

Malaysian palm oil futures soar

The surge is classified as a part of a trend countering the preceding downtrend from 4,497 ringgit.

The strong momentum is expected to push the price into 3,848-4,001 ringgit.

The Nov. 3, 2022 high of 4,497 ringgit will be targeted, once palm oil breaks the resistance at 4,001 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,791 ringgit

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

Oil slides more than $1 on China growth uncertainties

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

Read more stories