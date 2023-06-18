AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Business & Finance

Intel to build $25bn factory in largest foreign investment in Israel

Reuters Published 18 Jun, 2023 01:50pm

JERUSALEM: Intel Corp will build a new factory in Israel worth $25 billion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, calling it the largest-ever international investment in the country.

The factory in Kiryat Gat is due to open in 2027 and will employ thousands of people, Israel’s Finance Ministry said, adding that under the deal Intel will pay up a 7.5% tax rate, up from the current 5%.

Intel to invest up to $4.6bn in new Poland chip site

There was no immediate comment from Intel in Israel.

