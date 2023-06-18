Advocate General Punjab resigns

LAHORE: Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Shan Gul on Saturday resigned from his office due to personal reasons and sent his resignation to Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman and Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Shan Gul said, in his resignation that after having not been confirmed as a permanent judge of the Lahore High Court, he was approached by the caretaker chief minister and other authorities to know his availability to serve as the advocate general.

“I had been specifically informed that the appointment was only for a short duration, which prompted me to accept it,” Shan said.

He said the office of the advocate general was marred with matters that had been pending for over a year.

Shan said, “It gives me great personal pleasure to consider it an achievement to report that the office, at present, has no outstanding matters pending”.

Shan Gul said he expressed, with a heavy heart, his inability to perform the functions from June 27 on account of prior domestic commitments, which he was no longer able to postpone. He requested the authorities to accept his resignation with effect from June 27.

