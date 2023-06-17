AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Sharifs don’t read books?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

“I want to set up a fund.” “What; like the Chief Justice Saqib Nisar Dam Fund?” “Hey get your facts right – the correct name of the fund is Chief Justice Dam Fund.”

“Ironical isn’t it – I mean a man who was on the other side of the spectrum so to speak, took a leaf from the Sharif’s playbook book in selecting a name. I mean don’t the Sharifs stick to prime minister or chief minister fund or whatever while Peoples Party is into names that are more evocative of their slain leaders or the party name, and I hear that the names selected by the Man Who Must Remain Nameless are first vetted by the Spiritual Guide and only then…”

“Sharifs don’t read books, now they do glance at a specific page off and on.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway what kind of fund do you want to set up and why?”

“A fund to charter a plane for a world tour to those who are into free rides.”

“Ah who would that be?”

“Well the first one would be The Samdhi. We have suffered enough with his policies – losing the country 3.7 billion dollars in remittances because of his insistence to control the rupee dollar parity in the interbank market, giving tax exemptions to the rich while poverty levels are rising and increasing Benazir Income Support Programme by only 40 billion rupees to cater to those who have nothing, while raising salaries/pensions of those who have some income, and his misplaced arrogance prompting him to refuse to undertake reforms that would help the country’s economy – particularly power sector and tax reforms proposed by our local independent economists and the Fund…”

“What Fund? Is that the charter a plane fund?”

“Nope, the IMF, and focusing on geopolitics and Fund blackmail and then saying the ninth review will succeed is just totally…totally…”

“Well you have to give him credit, he has left people like you struggling for words. But I agree with you, perhaps The Samdhi needs to change his geography and go back to his family in the UK…and this time could he please take courses at the London School of Economics to familiarize himself…”

“He may not get admission.”

“Our rent a charter plane fund will also give a large donation to the LSE to educate him…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway The Man Who Shall, not Must, but Shall Remain Nameless needs to be put on that plane as well…”

“Why?”

“All matches that he negotiated be held in Pakistan are…are… matches that won’t attract a crowd – Pakistan versus Nepal, oh and that’s the only one our team will play on home ground, then there is Afghanistan and…”

“Ah anyone else on your charter plane?”

“The Man Without a Portfolio.”

“If wishes were horses…”

“They maybe because I hear elections may well be delayed.”

“Oh dear.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BISP PARTLY FACETIOUS Saqib Nisar dam fund

Comments

1000 characters
Ahmad Jun 17, 2023 08:29am
Very difficult to change habbits at the age of 70 plus and reading is very strenuous in the beginning,it takes long to start enjoying. The best option LSE courses.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Sharifs don’t read books?

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories