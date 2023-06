Saudi de facto ruler to meet Macron in France: statement

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left for a state visit to France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, a statement said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old prince, who is overseeing sweeping social and economic reforms in the oil-rich monarchy, will also take part in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris next week, the Royal Court statement said.

Saudi crown prince, Blinken had ‘candid’ talks in Jeddah: US official

On Monday Prince Mohammed, often known as “MBS”, will attend an official Saudi reception for Riyadh’s candidacy to host Expo 2030.

The trip underlines close French ties with the resource-rich Gulf.