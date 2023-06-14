AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.07%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
HUBC 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
OGDC 77.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
TRG 95.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,296 Decreased By -28 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,512 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,663 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi de facto ruler to meet Macron in France: statement

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2023 01:50pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left for a state visit to France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, a statement said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old prince, who is overseeing sweeping social and economic reforms in the oil-rich monarchy, will also take part in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris next week, the Royal Court statement said.

Saudi crown prince, Blinken had ‘candid’ talks in Jeddah: US official

On Monday Prince Mohammed, often known as “MBS”, will attend an official Saudi reception for Riyadh’s candidacy to host Expo 2030.

The trip underlines close French ties with the resource-rich Gulf.

france Saudi Arabia MENA Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman French President Emmanuel Macron New Global Financial Pact

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi de facto ruler to meet Macron in France: statement

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’: ministry

$7bn Chinese, Saudi deposits: Rs402bn paid as cost of rollovers

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Read more stories