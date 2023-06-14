AVN 48.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.71%)
DGKC 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
EPCL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.17%)
OGDC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
PAEL 9.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TRG 95.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.9%)
UNITY 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,139 Increased By 5.2 (0.13%)
BR30 14,306 Decreased By -17.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,574 Increased By 35.3 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,698 Increased By 27.7 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

  • Moody's analyst says Pakistan could default without an IMF programme
BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2023 11:40am

Moody’s Investors Service has warned that Pakistan is at an increased risk of a failure to restart its $6.7-billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stalled since November last year, pushing the country closer to a sovereign default, reported Bloomberg.

“There are increasing risks that Pakistan may be unable to complete the IMF programme that expires at the end of June,” Grace Lim, a sovereign analyst with the ratings company in Singapore, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

“Without an IMF programme, Pakistan could default, given its very weak reserves.”

The ratings agency had earlier warned Pakistan could default without the IMF bailout.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have been scrambling to appease the international lender, with a financing gap of around $2 billion and exchange-rate policy among the biggest hurdles, said the report on Wednesday.

The Pakistani government on several occasions has reiterated that it has met all conditionalities of the multilateral agent.

“We are still very hopeful that the IMF programme will materialize,” PM Shehbaz Sharif told Anadolu in Ankara, earlier this month. “Our ninth review by the IMF will match all terms and conditions and, hopefully, we’ll have some good news this month,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg said while the government has pledged to meet billions of debt obligations, investors remain skeptical as the country’s dollar bonds are trading in distress.

“The country’s $1 billion bond due in April next year was little changed at about 55.6 cents on the dollar in Asian trading on Wednesday, after sliding almost 3 cents in the previous two days,” said the report.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee may face further downward pressure, Lim said in an emailed response to questions.

“The IMF’s comments on the exchange rate likely referred to the gap in the inter-bank and retail markets,” she said.

Moody’s analyst said that Pakistan’s financing options beyond June are highly uncertain, even as its external repayments will remain significant over the next few years.

“Continuing the engagement with the IMF would support additional financing from other multilateral and bilateral partners, which could reduce default risk,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing IMF programme is scheduled to expire on June 30.

Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the newly elected government should negotiate a fresh deal with the international lender.

“We are hopeful the ninth review is completed successfully, as it is necessary for Pakistan,” said Dar during the question-and-answer session following the unveiling of the Economic Survey 2022-23.

“After this, it will be only fair that it be the prerogative of a new government, after elections, to negotiate any new programme with the IMF,” he said.

Ishaq Dar IMF programme rupee rate Moody's Investors Service PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF and Pakistan default risk IMF bailout programme Pakistan default Pakistan and IMF Pakistan bond soveriegn default Pakistan default risk

Comments

1000 characters
Saleem Jun 14, 2023 12:21pm
No IMF deal soon, this is the harsh reality. Maybe this will push us to stand on our own...A BLESSING IN DISGUISE
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Read more stories