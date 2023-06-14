AVN 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.95%)
Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
BRecorder.com Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 12:29pm

The Pakistani rupee registered improvement against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.35% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being traded at 286.96, an increase of Rs1.01.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee witnessed losses for the third consecutive session against the US dollar to settle at 287.97, down by 0.12% against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

In a key development, the federal government is said to have paid over Rs402 billion (approximately $1.7 billion @ Rs 235/USD) cost of rollovers of $7 billion Chinese and Saudi deposits, well-informed sources in the Finance Division told Business Recorder.

Separately, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan would neither go the Paris Club nor would it default on payments to multilateral, international agencies or commercial banks.

Experts have been calling for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which remains stalled since November last year, as default fears looms over the country.

Globally, the US dollar fell to near a three-week low to the euro and a one-month low versus sterling on Wednesday, after unexpectedly soft US inflation data cemented the view that the Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike later in the day.

The US consumer price index (CPI) edged up just 0.1% last month, and notched its smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 at 4.0%.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro and sterling - was little changed at 103.29 in early Asian trading, after dipping to the lowest since May 22 overnight at 103.04.

Oil prices, inched lower on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected rise in US crude stocks, signalling weak demand to markets already worried about recession and disappointing Chinese economic data.

This is an intra-day update

