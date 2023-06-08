AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dar puts onus of ‘another IMF programme’ on new govt

  • While unveiling Economic Survey 2022-23, finance minister says it will be 'undemocratic and unfair' to initiate talks with lender on new loan facility
BR Web Desk Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 06:52pm
Follow us

Putting to bed once and for all uncertainty over the bailout programme’s future after June, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said the new elected government should negotiate a fresh deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

His remarks came during the question-and-answer session following the unveiling of the Economic Survey 2022-23.

“We need to be clear that the current IMF programme is scheduled to end on June 30,” said Dar in response to a question if the current government’s plan included negotiating a new deal with the Washington-based lender amid calls for Pakistan’s need for another bailout.

“We are hopeful the ninth review is completed successfully, as it is necessary for Pakistan. After this, it will be only fair that it be the prerogative of a new government, after elections, to negotiate any new programme with the IMF.

“At this stage, it would be totally undemocratic and unfair to initiate negotiations on a new programme,” said Dar.

The remarks, analysts told Business Recorder, imply that the current government is not thinking beyond June 30, and will be looking towards the caretaker setup to continue Pakistan’s economic stabilisation.

We need to be clear that the current IMF programme is scheduled to end on June 30. At this stage, it would be totally undemocratic and unfair to initiate negotiations on a new programme: Ishaq Dar

‘Plan-B exists’

Dar also said there was a ‘plan-B’ in case there is no deal on the current review.

“We have a ‘plan B’, if God forbid, we are dragged to a corner. We cannot allow ourselves to default,” said Dar.

“As compared to our external obligations of $100 billion, Pakistan’s assets run in trillions of dollars,” he said. “Our gas pipeline infrastructure, alone, amounts to $40-50 billion.

“Yes, we are facing a liquidity crunch, but that is due to stupidity (of the past government) over external account spending,” exclaimed Dar.

The finance minister said tax collection has witnessed a shortfall due to import contraction measures that were implemented to ensure the government can meet sovereign obligations.

“Our estimate for FBR’s (Federal Board of Revenue) tax target has been revised, which will be shared tomorrow,” he said, referring to the federal budget 2023-2024 that is due to be announced on Friday.

The IMF programme

In response to Dar’s comment, an analyst, on condition of anonymity, said the IMF programme will not be completed in its “true sense”. The programme, due to end in June, is stalled at the ninth review since November last year.

“The programme ends in June, and we know what the IMF said today with regards to clubbing the reviews,” the analyst told Business Recorder.

On Thursday, Reuters quoted Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF’s resident representative for Pakistan, as saying that Pakistan needs to satisfy the lender on three counts, starting with a budget to be presented on Friday, before its board will review whether to release at least some of the $2.5 billion still to be disbursed under the current programme.

“As communicated to the authorities, there can be one remaining Board meeting under the current EFF at end-June,” Perez Ruiz said in an email response.

“To pave the way for a final review under the current EFF, it is essential to restore the proper functioning of the foreign exchange market, pass a FY24 budget consistent with programme objectives, and secure firm and credible financing commitments to close the $6 billion gap ahead of the Board,” she added.

The IMF had tasked Pakistan with securing external financing commitments for $6 billion from other sources, but so far it has only obtained commitments for $4 billion, mostly from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan has barely enough foreign currency reserves to cover one month of imports. It had hoped to have $1.1 billion of the funds released in November - but the IMF has insisted on a number of conditions being met before it makes any more disbursements.

The country is reeling from an economic crisis with inflation running at a record 37.97% in May. The government has imposed taxes, raised energy tariffs and scaled back subsidies in an attempt to persuade the IMF to unlock funding, and its central bank has also raised the key policy rate to a record 21%.

The IMF has conducted just eight of the ten reviews that were to take place during the EFF, and the last one took place in August last year.

Ishaq Dar IMF programme IMF and Pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar Economic distress Economic Survey 2022 23

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 08, 2023 07:18pm
After 30 Jun the country will default, the London gang will return to London richer and Pakistan balkanization will begin
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jani Walker Jun 08, 2023 07:23pm
Dar plans to dish out lavishly to PML-N support base and that is why he has not obeyed the IMF. They plan to get into power and thats all they care. People of this country are very servile and will not challenge the reasons for their dismal living conditions. Laughable state of affairs. Let the poor starve.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
AmirSh. Jun 08, 2023 07:49pm
Expect a consumer friendly budget. All they want to please their vote base just to win elections. Looks like mending economy was never on the their "things to do list"
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Dar puts onus of ‘another IMF programme’ on new govt

Pakistan has to satisfy IMF on three counts including budget ‘consistent with programme objectives’

KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

Inter-bank: rupee ends losing streak with marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

Oil rises as Saudi cut supports and focus turns to Fed

At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested outside Peshawar jail

Punjab polls: Hearing for petition against SC Act and ECP plea indefinitely adjourned

Read more stories