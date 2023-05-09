AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
BAFL 30.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.79%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
EPCL 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
HUBC 70.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KAPCO 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.89%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
OGDC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 62.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.7%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
TPLP 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TRG 103.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.26%)
UNITY 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 4.5 (0.11%)
BR30 14,703 Increased By 68.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,544 Decreased By -285 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,001 Decreased By -114 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

  • Pakistan’s financing options beyond June are highly uncertain, says analyst with ratings agency
BR Web Desk Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 11:41am
Follow us

Moody’s Investors Service warned that Pakistan could default without an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout as the country faces uncertain financing options beyond June, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

“We consider that Pakistan will meet its external payments for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June,” Grace Lim, a sovereign analyst with the ratings company in Singapore, was quoted as saying in an emailed response to Bloomberg.

“However, Pakistan’s financing options beyond June are highly uncertain. Without an IMF programme, Pakistan could default given its very weak reserves.”

The remarks come as Pakistan remains engaged with the Washington-based lender to resume its bailout programme that has been stalled at the ninth review since November last year.

Various measures including a floating exchange rate, additional taxes, and hike in energy tariffs have failed to convince the IMF to resume the bailout.

Instead, the IMF reiterated that it is working with Pakistani authorities to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion “once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised”.

Pakistan has secured nearly half of its necessary financing after its officials said Saudi Arabia and UAE have pledged providing a combined $3 billion.

However, the amounts are yet to be deposited in Pakistan’s central bank, and its official foreign exchange reserves still stand at a precarious level.

The country has been faced with a barrage of woes in recent months with the perceived default risk and downgrade by international ratings agencies reflecting the state of the economy that has also had to bear major political turmoil and frequent change in key leadership.

Engagement with IMF beyond June

An engagement with the IMF beyond June would support additional financing from other multilateral and bilateral partners, which could reduce default risk, said Lim.

S&P Global Ratings said Pakistan’s gross external financing needs as a proportion of current-account receipts plus usable reserves is estimated to rise to 139.5% in fiscal year 2024 from 133% in 2023, added the Bloomberg report.

“We consider the IMF programme to be a foundation for important fiscal policy reforms,” Andrew Wood, a sovereign analyst at S&P in Singapore, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. “Agreement on the current review cycle could also coalesce more confidence for other bilateral and multilateral lenders to Pakistan.”

Back in March, Bloomberg economists said that the IMF could release funding to Pakistan by June under a bailout package, but warned the country could be heading towards default if this does not happen.

“Our base case is that the IMF will deliver the remaining $2.6 billion in aid under the current bailout program by June – helping Pakistan wiggle through the immediate crisis – as the country has fulfilled most of the IMF’s conditions,” wrote Bloomberg economists Ankur Shukla and Abhishek Gupta back then.

Meanwhile, the IMF Executive Board has issued meetings scheduled till May 17, but Pakistan is not on the agenda, reported Business Recorder on Tuesday.

According to the IMF Executive Board calendar available on its website, next meetings are scheduled for May 11, 15, and then again on May 17, 2023; however, Pakistan is not on the agenda though it could be added in the event that the ninth review is declared a success.

Pakistan Moody's bloomberg funding IMF programme IMF–EFF program IMF and Pakistan default risk Moody's Investor Services Pakistan default Economic distress Pakistan default risk

Comments

1000 characters

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Read more stories