Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless is Chairman of the cricket board

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 06:29am

“The co-protagonists…” “Who do you mean?” “You are a member of the IPP!” “You mean Independent Power Producer? Those that were set up with Chinese help, whose contractual obligations we are not able to meet, what with the economy doing so well under The Samdhi.”

“You are being facetious. For your information I will have you know that I wasn’t referring to the energy plants but to the newly formed political party - the IPP - the Istehkam Pakistan Party…”

“Wow such originality in the name. I mean didn’t we have a party of the same name decades ago?”

“I am not sure, I mean given the massive number of political parties that come and go, that are created and de-created, that are…”

“That means we have a lively political scene - in the West the same o same o parties must be boring for the electorate; in other countries a one party system…”

“Hmmm, sounds rather familiar - I mean if the pages are synchronized…”

“Shush anyway I heard that Tareen sahib is a progressive industrialist and farmer and is forever thinking of expanding his business into other lucrative areas…”

“Including politics.”

“Well he has been in that for a while, and he has already paid a heavy price that all our leaders pay for being in politics…”

“Price being out of active politics?”

“No they remain active they are just unable to get the coveted portfolio. Anyway Tareen I meant has yet to enter the highly lucrative energy market…”

“That may be but for a political party to succeed, even if it finds itself on the same page, it must have a charismatic leader and need I add the Man Who Must Remain Nameless was very charismatic which Tareen sahib is not; or you need electables and the IPP doesn’t have those either…”

“What do you mean? The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless is Chairman of the cricket board with not a charismatic bone in his body but he has the only bone that he needs for the portfolio, Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) on his side, so Zardari sahib you either induct Zaka Ashraf as…as…”

“Minister of Finance? I mean even he is unlikely to make matters worse.”

“Nope The Samdhi will only be dislodged once the PML-N is unable to muster enough numbers, so wait till elections, anyway I did not refer to Man Who Shall Remain Nameless but to The Man Who Must Remain Nameless – the difference is the word Shall replaced with Must… …”

“I see.”

