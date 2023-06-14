PIA: cyclone preparedness

KARACHI: In view of the expected threat of Cyclone Biparjoy, the national airline of Pakistan, PIA has completed its operational preparedness to avoid any untoward incident.

The PIA spokesperson, Abdullah H. Khan on Tuesday issued a statement that the storm and consequent strong winds and gusts would start impacting the air sites and air routes at 0300 Hrs Local Time, on Wednesday.

As precautionary measures against the impact of the cyclone hitting the coastal areas of Karachi and Sindh, PIA management has activated security and ramp safety teams operating in round clock shifts for safeguarding against any potential hazard to assets, equipment or life. PIA has also activated its 24 hours Emergency Response Centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023