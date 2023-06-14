AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA: cyclone preparedness

Press Release Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: In view of the expected threat of Cyclone Biparjoy, the national airline of Pakistan, PIA has completed its operational preparedness to avoid any untoward incident.

The PIA spokesperson, Abdullah H. Khan on Tuesday issued a statement that the storm and consequent strong winds and gusts would start impacting the air sites and air routes at 0300 Hrs Local Time, on Wednesday.

As precautionary measures against the impact of the cyclone hitting the coastal areas of Karachi and Sindh, PIA management has activated security and ramp safety teams operating in round clock shifts for safeguarding against any potential hazard to assets, equipment or life. PIA has also activated its 24 hours Emergency Response Centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PIA cyclone Cyclone Biparjoy Abdullah H. Khan coastal areas of Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

PIA: cyclone preparedness

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories