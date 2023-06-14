Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,538.72
High: 42,025.53
Low: 41,522.63
Net Change: 244.21
Volume (000): 61,679
Value (000): 3,363,441
Makt Cap (000) 1,481,742,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,773.91
NET CH (+) 44.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,549.51
NET CH (-) 90.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,328.97
NET CH (+) 8.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,299.97
NET CH (-) 32.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,847.72
NET CH (+) 4.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,722.01
NET CH (-) 49.37
------------------------------------
As on: 13-June-2023
====================================
