KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,538.72 High: 42,025.53 Low: 41,522.63 Net Change: 244.21 Volume (000): 61,679 Value (000): 3,363,441 Makt Cap (000) 1,481,742,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,773.91 NET CH (+) 44.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,549.51 NET CH (-) 90.23 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,328.97 NET CH (+) 8.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,299.97 NET CH (-) 32.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,847.72 NET CH (+) 4.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,722.01 NET CH (-) 49.37 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-June-2023 ====================================

