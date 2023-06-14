AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 13, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,538.72
High:                      42,025.53
Low:                       41,522.63
Net Change:                   244.21
Volume (000):                 61,679
Value (000):               3,363,441
Makt Cap (000)         1,481,742,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,773.91
NET CH                     (+) 44.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,549.51
NET CH                     (-) 90.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,328.97
NET CH                      (+) 8.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,299.97
NET CH                     (-) 32.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,847.72
NET CH                      (+) 4.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,722.01
NET CH                     (-) 49.37
------------------------------------
As on:                  13-June-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

