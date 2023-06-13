Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wears Pakistani designer Faraz Manan

Reality TV star and ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was dressed by Pakistani couturier Faraz Manan for a sit-down with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the magazine revealed on Monday.

The couple and their children are currently located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia following Ronaldo’s lucrative recruitment to the Al-Nassr football club as their striker.

Harper’s Bazaar Arabia shared the news about Rodriguez’s recent interview on Instagram, writing, “With nearly 50 million Instagram followers and an eponymous reality series on Netflix, KSA’s sparkling new addition to the neighbourhood @georginagio has quickly become one of the most talked about women on the planet.”

“Swept into the spotlight by Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, she has gone from selling luxury to jet-setting around the world. And while this may seem like a Cinderella-esque fairytale, Georgina is adamant that she wants to live her life like an open book – honest and real – during both triumph and tragedy.”

View this post on Instagram

Manan also shared the newly-released editorial on Instagram. The designer hails from Lahore and has set up a flagship store in Dubai. He regularly dresses celebrities and most recently had dressed Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha for the amfAR gala held during the Cannes Film Festival.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Rodriguez discussed fashion, family and living in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about her love for fashion she shared how “fashion is a way of expressing who you are and how you feel. It’s also a point of connection among people who are completely different from each other.”

“It brings them together to share something in common,” she was quoted as saying.

‘A glimpse into my life’

She also spoke about how she appreciates the importance of family values in the country and that she feels safe in the Kingdom.

“Travelling and living in new cultures, especially living in countries that are so different from each other, always helps you grow as a person. You open your mind and become more tolerant of those around you. They are all enriching experiences that we are very fortunate to experience,” she was quoted as saying.

Currently starring in a reality show called ‘I Am Georgina’ on Netflix, Rodriguez offers an unadulterated look into her private world.

“I wanted to offer a glimpse into what my life is like and who I am, from my professional day-to-day to the private moments I share with family and friends, she shared with Harper’s Bazaar. “I want the public to get to know me and my essence, who I am behind cameras and off social media,” she shared.

On motherhood

She recently also shared the news about losing her newborn twin and being a stepmother to three children, stating, “Motherhood shows you what pure, unconditional love really is and how to love others endlessly.”

“I would like people to remember me as a person who was true to their values, kind-hearted and thankful for everything in my life,” she concluded the interview by saying.

Ronaldo is a five-time Champions League winner with seven domestic league titles with United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Last year at the World Cup in Qatar, he suffered a professional defeat as his longtime football rival Lionel Messi capped their rivalry by lifted the trophy for Argentina – his first.

Ronaldo breaks duck after lucrative Saudi move