Terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2023

A terrorist was killed, and two others were wounded in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area Spinwam of the North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after intense fire exchange, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site, they added. “The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens.”

The development comes a day after security forces killed three terrorists in a gun battle in the general Miran Shah area in the North Waziristan district.

The military's media wing said that three soldiers were also martyred in the intense exchange of fire that took place on the night between June 9 and 10, the ISPR said on Sunday.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," it added.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Asghar Ali, 40, Sepoy Naseem Khan, 26, and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman, 22.

The ISPR further stated that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it reiterated.

Last week, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle in the tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) tribal district.

