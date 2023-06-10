AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Safety audit: Fesco officials visit 132KV Tariqabad grid station

Press Release Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

FAISALABAD: On the special directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engr Bashir Ahmed, Grid Safety Audit (GSA) is in full swing and all safety measures are being ensured at the grid stations to help and protect the lives of employees and control Fesco property and environmental impact.

In this connection, Chief Engineer (T&G) Fesco Rao Mubasher Hayat, Superintending Engineer (SE) GSO Muhammad Ali and Deputy Director Safety Muhammad Saeed Raza visited 132 KV Tariqabad grid station for safety audit.

On this occasion, Chief Engineering (T&G) Mubasher Hayat said that the Nepra Safety Code 2021 should be fully compiled to protect the valuable assets of Fesco, save the precious lives of employees and control environmental pollution. He said that Fesco grid stations have been equipped with sophisticated machinery to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers from grid stations.

He warned that any type of negligence will not be tolerated at the grid stations and soon CCTV would be installed at grid stations.

During the Safety Audit, he also checked the first aid box, sand buckets, power transformers, panel logout - tag out, name on front and back of panels, safety register, battery register and entrance register. CE (T&G) expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the staff.

Executive Engineer (SS&T) Division-I, Nasrullah Mahesar, Assistant Engineer Tanseer Shah, Technical Assistant Waqas Ahmed and Safety Inspector Asrarul Haq were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FESCO environmental pollution Tariqabad grid station Rao Mubasher Hayat

Comments

1000 characters

Safety audit: Fesco officials visit 132KV Tariqabad grid station

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

PTI rejects budget

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Finance Bill 2023: Rate of GST on e-integrated textile retailers up 3pc

Trade leaders give mixed response

Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Read more stories