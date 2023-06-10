Safety audit: Fesco officials visit 132KV Tariqabad grid station

FAISALABAD: On the special directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engr Bashir Ahmed, Grid Safety Audit (GSA) is in full swing and all safety measures are being ensured at the grid stations to help and protect the lives of employees and control Fesco property and environmental impact.

In this connection, Chief Engineer (T&G) Fesco Rao Mubasher Hayat, Superintending Engineer (SE) GSO Muhammad Ali and Deputy Director Safety Muhammad Saeed Raza visited 132 KV Tariqabad grid station for safety audit.

On this occasion, Chief Engineering (T&G) Mubasher Hayat said that the Nepra Safety Code 2021 should be fully compiled to protect the valuable assets of Fesco, save the precious lives of employees and control environmental pollution. He said that Fesco grid stations have been equipped with sophisticated machinery to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers from grid stations.

He warned that any type of negligence will not be tolerated at the grid stations and soon CCTV would be installed at grid stations.

During the Safety Audit, he also checked the first aid box, sand buckets, power transformers, panel logout - tag out, name on front and back of panels, safety register, battery register and entrance register. CE (T&G) expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the staff.

Executive Engineer (SS&T) Division-I, Nasrullah Mahesar, Assistant Engineer Tanseer Shah, Technical Assistant Waqas Ahmed and Safety Inspector Asrarul Haq were also present on this occasion.

