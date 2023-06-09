KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 08, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Shan Hu Disc Trans Maritime 07-06-2023
Zho Mogas Pvt. Ltd
OP-2 M.T. Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 08-06-2023
OP-3 Bougainville Disc Soya Alpine Marine
Bean Oil Services 08-06-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Easterly Disc Alpine Marine
Beech Galaxy Chemical Services 06-06-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3 Loyal Load Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Pakistan Company Ltd 07-06-2023
B-9/B-8 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Antwerp Container Line Pak 07-06-2023
Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11 Bulk Castor Load Ocean Services 05-06-2023
Clinkers Pvt. Ltd
B-12/B-11 Sky Globe Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistic 06-06-2023
Cargo
B-13/B-14 Ksl Disc General Legend Shipping
Huayang Cargo & Logistic 07-06-2023
B-15/B-16 Kellett Disc. Dap Bulk Shipping 02-06-2023
Island Agenices
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/b-27 Ym Express Disc./Load In Shipping 06-06-2023
Container Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 07-06-2023
Pegasus Cottainer Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/2 Colombo Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 08-06-2023
Express Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kellett Island 08-06-2023 Disc. Dap Bulk Shipping
Agenices
Msc Pegasus 08-06-2023 Disc. Load Msc Agency
Cottainer Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Sky Globe 08-06-2023 Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sea Delta 08-06-2023 D/12000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd
M.T Quetta 08-06-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crdue Oil Shipping Corp.
Ssl Karishna 08-06-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Gion Trader 09-06-2023 L/8000 Caustic East Wind
Soda Shipping Company
X-Press Antares 09-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Shipping Agency
Oocl Memphis 09-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Michaela 09-06-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Pelagica 09-06-2023 L/22 Container Project Shipping
Zi Jing Song 09-06-2023 D/2576 General Cosco Shipping
Cargo Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Nordic Callao 08-06-2023 Tanker -
Cma Cgm
Titus 08-06-2023 Container Ship -
Margarita 08-06-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 MT RSG Bitumen Trans-Marine June 05, 2023
MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal June 05, 2023
Mohammed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Al-Karama Coal Global Marine June 07, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Jiu Li 669 Palm oil Asia Trade June 06, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Orange Gas oil Trans Marine June 07, 2023
Victoria
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Inter- June 06, 2023
national
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC June 8th , 2023
MSC
Tian-ping Containers MSC PAK -do-
MilahaRas
Laffan LNG GSA -do-
LNG Ogun LNG GAC -do-
Kanha LPG Merc. Maritime -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MT RSG Bitumen Trans-Marine June 8th , 2023
Haj
Mohammed Cement Crystal -do-
Jiu Li 669 Palm oil Asia Trade -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Dona BIBI Canola Seed Ocean Service June 8th, 2023
Alexandra
Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Saver-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Galissas Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for berth
Demeter Mogas Alpine -do-
Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine -do-
Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do-
PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine -do-
APL South- Container CMA CGM June 08, 2023
emption Pak
MSC Pegasus Containers MSC PAK -do-
Al-Safat Containers GAC June 09, 2023
=============================================================================
