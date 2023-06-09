Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 08, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Shan Hu Disc Trans Maritime 07-06-2023 Zho Mogas Pvt. Ltd OP-2 M.T. Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 08-06-2023 OP-3 Bougainville Disc Soya Alpine Marine Bean Oil Services 08-06-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-1 Easterly Disc Alpine Marine Beech Galaxy Chemical Services 06-06-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-2/B-3 Loyal Load Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Pakistan Company Ltd 07-06-2023 B-9/B-8 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping Antwerp Container Line Pak 07-06-2023 Pvt Ltd B-10/B-11 Bulk Castor Load Ocean Services 05-06-2023 Clinkers Pvt. Ltd B-12/B-11 Sky Globe Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistic 06-06-2023 Cargo B-13/B-14 Ksl Disc General Legend Shipping Huayang Cargo & Logistic 07-06-2023 B-15/B-16 Kellett Disc. Dap Bulk Shipping 02-06-2023 Island Agenices ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/b-27 Ym Express Disc./Load In Shipping 06-06-2023 Container Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 07-06-2023 Pegasus Cottainer Pakistan Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3/2 Colombo Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 08-06-2023 Express Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kellett Island 08-06-2023 Disc. Dap Bulk Shipping Agenices Msc Pegasus 08-06-2023 Disc. Load Msc Agency Cottainer Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Sky Globe 08-06-2023 Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sea Delta 08-06-2023 D/12000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd M.T Quetta 08-06-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National Crdue Oil Shipping Corp. Ssl Karishna 08-06-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Pvt. Ltd Gion Trader 09-06-2023 L/8000 Caustic East Wind Soda Shipping Company X-Press Antares 09-06-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Shipping Agency Oocl Memphis 09-06-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Michaela 09-06-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Pelagica 09-06-2023 L/22 Container Project Shipping Zi Jing Song 09-06-2023 D/2576 General Cosco Shipping Cargo Line Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Nordic Callao 08-06-2023 Tanker - Cma Cgm Titus 08-06-2023 Container Ship - Margarita 08-06-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 MT RSG Bitumen Trans-Marine June 05, 2023 MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal June 05, 2023 Mohammed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Al-Karama Coal Global Marine June 07, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Jiu Li 669 Palm oil Asia Trade June 06, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Orange Gas oil Trans Marine June 07, 2023 Victoria ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Inter- June 06, 2023 national ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Pelepas Container GAC June 8th , 2023 MSC Tian-ping Containers MSC PAK -do- MilahaRas Laffan LNG GSA -do- LNG Ogun LNG GAC -do- Kanha LPG Merc. Maritime -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MT RSG Bitumen Trans-Marine June 8th , 2023 Haj Mohammed Cement Crystal -do- Jiu Li 669 Palm oil Asia Trade -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Dona BIBI Canola Seed Ocean Service June 8th, 2023 Alexandra Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Saver-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- Galissas Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for berth Demeter Mogas Alpine -do- Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine -do- Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do- PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine -do- APL South- Container CMA CGM June 08, 2023 emption Pak MSC Pegasus Containers MSC PAK -do- Al-Safat Containers GAC June 09, 2023 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023