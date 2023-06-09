AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 08, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Shan Hu        Disc           Trans Maritime     07-06-2023
                  Zho            Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
OP-2              M.T.           Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     08-06-2023
OP-3              Bougainville   Disc Soya      Alpine Marine
                                 Bean Oil       Services           08-06-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Easterly       Disc           Alpine Marine
                  Beech Galaxy   Chemical       Services           06-06-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3           Loyal          Load Ethanol   Eastwind Shipping
                                 Pakistan       Company Ltd        07-06-2023
B-9/B-8           Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Antwerp        Container      Line Pak           07-06-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11         Bulk Castor    Load           Ocean Services     05-06-2023
                                 Clinkers       Pvt. Ltd
B-12/B-11         Sky Globe      Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistic         06-06-2023
                                 Cargo
B-13/B-14         Ksl            Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Huayang        Cargo          & Logistic         07-06-2023
B-15/B-16         Kellett        Disc. Dap      Bulk Shipping      02-06-2023
                  Island                        Agenices
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/b-27         Ym Express     Disc./Load     In Shipping        06-06-2023
                                 Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency         07-06-2023
                  Pegasus        Cottainer      Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/2          Colombo        Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        08-06-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kellett Island    08-06-2023     Disc. Dap                      Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agenices
Msc Pegasus       08-06-2023     Disc. Load                        Msc Agency
                                 Cottainer                  Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Sky Globe         08-06-2023     Disc General                 Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sea Delta         08-06-2023     D/12000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                   Services Pvt. Ltd
M.T Quetta        08-06-2023     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crdue Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Ssl Karishna      08-06-2023     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Gion Trader       09-06-2023     L/8000 Caustic                     East Wind
                                 Soda                        Shipping Company
X-Press Antares   09-06-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
                                                              Shipping Agency
Oocl Memphis      09-06-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Michaela          09-06-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Pelagica          09-06-2023     L/22 Container              Project Shipping
Zi Jing Song      09-06-2023     D/2576 General                Cosco Shipping
                                 Cargo                          Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Nordic Callao     08-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
Cma Cgm
Titus             08-06-2023     Container Ship                             -
Margarita         08-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              MT RSG         Bitumen        Trans-Marine    June 05, 2023
MW-2              Haj            Cement         Crystal         June 05, 2023
                  Mohammed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Al-Karama      Coal           Global Marine   June 07, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Jiu Li 669     Palm oil       Asia Trade      June 06, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Orange         Gas oil        Trans Marine    June 07, 2023
                  Victoria
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M. Inter-       June 06, 2023
                                                national
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                          June 8th , 2023
MSC
Tian-ping         Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
MilahaRas
Laffan            LNG            GSA                                     -do-
LNG Ogun          LNG            GAC                                     -do-
Kanha             LPG            Merc. Maritime                          -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MT RSG            Bitumen        Trans-Marine                 June 8th , 2023
Haj
Mohammed          Cement         Crystal                                 -do-
Jiu Li 669        Palm oil       Asia Trade                              -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Dona BIBI         Canola Seed    Ocean Service                 June 8th, 2023
Alexandra
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Saver-1           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Galissas          Mogas          Trans Marine               Waiting for berth
Demeter           Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Cielo Rosso       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Yun Ding-19       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
PS Pelican        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
APL South-        Container      CMA CGM                        June 08, 2023
emption                          Pak
MSC Pegasus       Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
Al-Safat          Containers     GAC                            June 09, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories