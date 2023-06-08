AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

BR Web Desk Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 06:10pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee weakened nearly 1.3% against the US dollar in the open-market on Thursday, while dealers said foreign currency remained available at counters.

The US dollar was being quoted in the range of 301-304 in the open-market, as compared to a range of 297-300 on Tuesday, a jump of Rs4.

The PKR also weakened against the USD in the inter-bank market and was trading over the 287 level against the greenback.

However, multiple currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said there is an ample supply of USD in the market.

Experts said the recent demand for US dollar is not matching supply, creating pressure on the local currency.

“After the central bank allowed banks to buy dollars from interbank market, there is a surge in demand for dollars in the inter-bank,” said Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

“The rupee has weakened in the inter-bank, which is being reflected in the open-market,” he said.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allowed banks to purchase US dollars from interbank for settlement of card-based cross border truncations with International Payment Schemes (IPS) to reduce the pressure in the open currency market.

Meanwhile, the expert on Thursday said that large debt payments to the tune of $3-4 billion will be made in the coming days, which will keep the PKR under stress.

“The market is also watching developments on the IMF front,” he added.

SBP Open market rates US dollars Pakistan rupees Dollar rate in interbank market IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 08, 2023 03:26pm
Pakistan rupee is about to collapse and becomw worthless
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

Pakistan has to satisfy IMF on three counts including budget ‘consistent with programme objectives’

KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

Inter-bank: rupee ends losing streak with marginal gain against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

Oil rises as Saudi cut supports and focus turns to Fed

At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested outside Peshawar jail

Punjab polls: Hearing for petition against SC Act and ECP plea indefinitely adjourned

Read more stories