AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.77%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-3.21%)
OGDC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.46%)
PPL 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
PRL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.85%)
UNITY 15.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.17%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.63%)
BR30 14,541 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,868 Decreased By -275.1 (-0.65%)
KSE30 14,814 Decreased By -129.1 (-0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 11:41am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being traded at 287.12, an increase of Re0.24.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered losses for the fourth session in a row, to settle at 286.88, lower by 0.11% against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

Globally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, though it drew some support from higher US Treasury yields as traders contemplated the possibility of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, even if it pauses next week.

The increased expectation that US and global interest rates may rise further has come on the back of surprise rate increases by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this week.

The US dollar index dipped slightly to 104.02, though strayed not too far from an over two-month high hit last week, on the back of higher Treasury yields.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed in early Asia trade on Thursday as investors weighed demand concerns over a global economic slowdown against an expected fall in supply from Saudi output cuts.

This is an intra-day update

US dollar Exchange rate Pakistan rupees US dollar index IMF and Pakistan budget 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories