Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being traded at 287.12, an increase of Re0.24.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered losses for the fourth session in a row, to settle at 286.88, lower by 0.11% against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

Globally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, though it drew some support from higher US Treasury yields as traders contemplated the possibility of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, even if it pauses next week.

The increased expectation that US and global interest rates may rise further has come on the back of surprise rate increases by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this week.

The US dollar index dipped slightly to 104.02, though strayed not too far from an over two-month high hit last week, on the back of higher Treasury yields.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed in early Asia trade on Thursday as investors weighed demand concerns over a global economic slowdown against an expected fall in supply from Saudi output cuts.

This is an intra-day update