KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 Margarita Disc Mogas Alpine Marine
Services 04-06-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Easterly Disc. Alpine Marine
Beech Chemical Services 06-06-2023
Galaxy Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3 Loyal Load Eastwind Shipping
Ethanol Company Ltd 07-06-2023
B-10/B-11 Bulk Load Ocean Services 05-06-2023
Castor Clinkers Pvt. Ltd
B-12/B-11 Sky Globe Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistic 06-06-2023
Cargo
B-13/B-14 Ksl Disc Legend Shipping
Huayang General & Logistic 07-06-2023
Cargo
B-15/B-16 Kellett Disc. Dap Bulk Shipping 02-06-2023
Island Agenices
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-24 Nordic Callo Disc Base Gac Pakistan 06-06-2023
Oil Pvt. Ltd.
B-26/B-29 Ym Disc Load Inshipping 06-06-2023
Express Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Antwerp Container Line Pak 06-06-2023
Pvt Ltd
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-3 Cma Cgm Disc Load Cma Cgm 06-06-2023
Titus Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Nordic Callo 07-06-2023 Disc. Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd.
Cma Cgm 07-06-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm
Titus Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Margarita 07-06-2023 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
Expected Arrivals
Shan Hu Zho 07-06-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime
Pvt. Ltd
Bougainville 07-06-2023 D/22000 Soya Alpine Marine
Bean Oil Services Pvt. Ltd
Msc Pegasus 07-06-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Sea Delta 08-06-2023 D/12000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd
M.T Quetta 08-06-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Ssl Krishna 08-06-2023 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Pvt Ltd.
Colombo 08-06-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
M.T Mardan 07-06-2023 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 MT RSG Bitumen Trans-Marine June 05, 2023
MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal June 05, 2023
Mohammad
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Valiant Coal GAC June 05, 2023
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Jiu Li 669 Palm oil Asia Trade June 06, 2023
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
PGPCL LNG Ogun LNG GAC June 06, 2023
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL MilahaRas LNG GSA June 06, 2023
Laffan
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Intern- June 06, 2023
ational
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Chemroad
Zenith Chemicals Alpine June 7th , 2023
MSC Adonis Containers MSC PAK -do-
Maersk
Chicago Containers GAC -do-
EXPECTED Departures
Valiant Coal GAC June 7th , 2023
OUTER ANCHORAGE
LPGc-Kanha LPG Merc. Maritime June 7th, 2023
Orange
Victoria Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
MSC Tainping Containers MSC PAK -do-
Galissas Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for berth
Demeter Mogas Alpine -do-
Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine -do-
Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Saver-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine -do-
Alexandra
Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Dona BIBI Canola Ocean Service -do-
Seed
Al-Karama Coal Global Marine June 07, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC -do-
APL South-
emption Container CMA CGM Pak June 08, 202
