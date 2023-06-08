AVN 49.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.52%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.58%)
EPCL 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-3.34%)
OGDC 78.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.77%)
PPL 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
TPLP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-3.02%)
UNITY 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.34%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.61%)
BR30 14,527 Decreased By -78 (-0.53%)
KSE100 41,894 Decreased By -248.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 14,820 Decreased By -123 (-0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2023 07:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Margarita      Disc Mogas     Alpine Marine
                                                Services           04-06-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Easterly       Disc.          Alpine Marine
                  Beech          Chemical       Services           06-06-2023
                  Galaxy                        Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3           Loyal          Load           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Ethanol        Company Ltd        07-06-2023
B-10/B-11         Bulk           Load           Ocean Services     05-06-2023
                  Castor         Clinkers       Pvt. Ltd
B-12/B-11         Sky Globe      Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistic         06-06-2023
                                 Cargo
B-13/B-14         Ksl            Disc           Legend Shipping
                  Huayang        General        & Logistic         07-06-2023
                                 Cargo
B-15/B-16         Kellett        Disc. Dap      Bulk Shipping      02-06-2023
                  Island                        Agenices
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Nordic Callo   Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       06-06-2023
                                 Oil            Pvt. Ltd.
B-26/B-29         Ym             Disc Load      Inshipping         06-06-2023
                  Express        Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29         Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Antwerp        Container      Line Pak           06-06-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Cma Cgm        Disc Load      Cma Cgm            06-06-2023
                  Titus          Container      Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Nordic Callo      07-06-2023     Disc. Base Oil                  Gac Pakistan
                                                                    Pvt. Ltd.
Cma Cgm           07-06-2023     Disc Load                            Cma Cgm
Titus                            Container                 Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Margarita         07-06-2023     Disc. Mogas                    Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Shan Hu Zho       07-06-2023     D/50000 Mogas                 Trans Maritime
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Bougainville      07-06-2023     D/22000 Soya                   Alpine Marine
                                 Bean Oil                   Services Pvt. Ltd
Msc Pegasus       07-06-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                            Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Sea Delta         08-06-2023     D/12000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                  Services (Pvt) Ltd
M.T Quetta        08-06-2023     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Ssl Krishna       08-06-2023     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
                                                                     Pvt Ltd.
Colombo           08-06-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                    Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Mardan        07-06-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              MT RSG         Bitumen        Trans-Marine    June 05, 2023
MW-2              Haj            Cement         Crystal         June 05, 2023
                  Mohammad
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Valiant        Coal           GAC             June 05, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Jiu Li 669     Palm oil       Asia Trade      June 06, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             LNG Ogun       LNG            GAC             June 06, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              MilahaRas      LNG            GSA             June 06, 2023
                  Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M. Intern-      June 06, 2023
                                                ational
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Zenith            Chemicals      Alpine                       June 7th , 2023
MSC Adonis        Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
Maersk
Chicago           Containers     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Valiant           Coal           GAC                          June 7th , 2023
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
LPGc-Kanha        LPG            Merc. Maritime                June 7th, 2023
Orange
Victoria          Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
MSC Tainping      Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
Galissas          Mogas          Trans Marine               Waiting for berth
Demeter           Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Cielo Rosso       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Yun Ding-19       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Saver-1           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
PS Pelican        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Alexandra
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Dona BIBI         Canola         Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Seed
Al-Karama         Coal           Global Marine                  June 07, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                                     -do-
APL South-
emption           Container      CMA CGM Pak                     June 08, 202
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

NEC apprised about the key challenges facing economy

Read more stories