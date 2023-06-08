Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Margarita Disc Mogas Alpine Marine Services 04-06-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-1 Easterly Disc. Alpine Marine Beech Chemical Services 06-06-2023 Galaxy Pvt. Ltd B-2/B-3 Loyal Load Eastwind Shipping Ethanol Company Ltd 07-06-2023 B-10/B-11 Bulk Load Ocean Services 05-06-2023 Castor Clinkers Pvt. Ltd B-12/B-11 Sky Globe Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistic 06-06-2023 Cargo B-13/B-14 Ksl Disc Legend Shipping Huayang General & Logistic 07-06-2023 Cargo B-15/B-16 Kellett Disc. Dap Bulk Shipping 02-06-2023 Island Agenices ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Nordic Callo Disc Base Gac Pakistan 06-06-2023 Oil Pvt. Ltd. B-26/B-29 Ym Disc Load Inshipping 06-06-2023 Express Container (Pvt) Ltd B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping Antwerp Container Line Pak 06-06-2023 Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Cma Cgm Disc Load Cma Cgm 06-06-2023 Titus Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Nordic Callo 07-06-2023 Disc. Base Oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. Cma Cgm 07-06-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm Titus Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Margarita 07-06-2023 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Shan Hu Zho 07-06-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd Bougainville 07-06-2023 D/22000 Soya Alpine Marine Bean Oil Services Pvt. Ltd Msc Pegasus 07-06-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Sea Delta 08-06-2023 D/12000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd M.T Quetta 08-06-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Ssl Krishna 08-06-2023 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Pvt Ltd. Colombo 08-06-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Mardan 07-06-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 MT RSG Bitumen Trans-Marine June 05, 2023 MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal June 05, 2023 Mohammad ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Valiant Coal GAC June 05, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Jiu Li 669 Palm oil Asia Trade June 06, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL LNG Ogun LNG GAC June 06, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL MilahaRas LNG GSA June 06, 2023 Laffan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Intern- June 06, 2023 ational ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Chemroad Zenith Chemicals Alpine June 7th , 2023 MSC Adonis Containers MSC PAK -do- Maersk Chicago Containers GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Valiant Coal GAC June 7th , 2023 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= LPGc-Kanha LPG Merc. Maritime June 7th, 2023 Orange Victoria Gas oil Trans Marine -do- MSC Tainping Containers MSC PAK -do- Galissas Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for berth Demeter Mogas Alpine -do- Cielo Rosso Mogas Alpine -do- Yun Ding-19 Palm oil Alpine -do- Saver-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- PS Pelican Palm oil Alpine -do- Alexandra Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Dona BIBI Canola Ocean Service -do- Seed Al-Karama Coal Global Marine June 07, 2023 Maersk Pelepas Container GAC -do- APL South- emption Container CMA CGM Pak June 08, 202 =============================================================================

