AVN 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.79%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
DFML 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 52.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.4%)
EPCL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.35%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.66%)
MLCF 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
NETSOL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
OGDC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.61%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.7%)
PPL 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.37%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 97.27 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.91%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.11%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 30.6 (0.73%)
BR30 14,471 Increased By 68 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,959 Increased By 290.7 (0.7%)
KSE30 14,893 Increased By 94.2 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts for efforts to check spread of infectious diseases

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Health professionals at a seminar have called for collaborative efforts to check the spread of infectious diseases which are witnessing a significant increase.

Speaking at the seminar titled, “Infection Related Features of Microorganism” arranged by the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) in collaboration with Karolinska Institute,here on Monday, they emphasized joint research work by the academia and health sector in finding the ways to check the spread of infectious diseases.

They mentioned that following the August 2022 devastating floods according to World Health Organization (WHO) the broke out of infectious disease and malnutrition impacted some eight million flood victims.

Moreover, every year spread out of dengue and malaria fevers also posing serious health hazards to the people and hundreds of infected people are perished. They said public health risks are increasing. They said climate change like issues are not only resulting in damaging infrastructure, but also result in stagnant water, and inadequate sanitation facilities which are providing breeding sites for mosquitoes. They said that following the 2022 floods over half a million cases of malaria were reported in 32 of Pakistan's flood-drenched districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Ute Rumling, department of microbiology, tumour and cell biology, Karolinska Institute, said that infectious diseases are a major cause of morbidity and/or mortality in developing as well as industrialised countries. She said that sub-clinical infections lead to gradual impairment of functionality.

She mentioned that susceptibility for infectious diseases is increasing, saying that up to 80 percent of human microbial infections are caused by biofilm-forming bacteria and microbes in biofilms are tolerant against antibiotics and immune response. New pathogens are emerging due to changes in lifestyle, industrial processes, altered microbiome, and immune status.

Professor Dr Shazia Anjum, Dean, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Islamia University, Bahawalpur said that this field of study is very important, as microbes are the enemies of the human being. She emphasized that we all need to collaborate and work together to fight infectious diseases. She appreciated the health capacity-building initiatives of COMSTECH and the seminar where people from the field will be able to learn and network to collaborate to combat diseases.

The Coordinator-General COMSTECH, Professor Dr Mohammad Iqbal Choudhary, while welcoming the participants at the seminar, said infectious diseases are a major threat to human well-being. He lamented that we spend a lot on other areas of research like technology but we are unconscious of the major killer of human beings since its inception.

He said that the pharmaceutical industry is not interested in investing in the development of antibiotics, academics must focus on infectious diseases research to solve this problem.

Choudhary stressed the need for collaborative work in the area of infectious disease research. He said this seminar is organised with the objective to understand the infections at the molecular level and let the researchers network and collaborate.

The seminar was attended by the Ambassador of Yemen and the diplomats from Qatar and Uzbekistan. A large number of national and international researchers participated in the seminar in person and online.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WHO infectious diseases COMSTECH Dr Shazia Anjum Dr Mohammad Iqbal Choudhary

Comments

1000 characters

Experts for efforts to check spread of infectious diseases

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

Read more stories