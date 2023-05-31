Work on WB-funded projectsin Punjab in progress

LAHORE: To provide basic amenities of life, the World Bank-funded development projects worth Rs 23 billion are currently in progress in 16 cities of the province under the Punjab Cities Programme.

This was disclosed during a departmental meeting held here on Tuesday to review the pace of development works under the programme. Caretaker Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad chaired the meeting while Punjab Cities Programme Project Director Syed Zahid Aziz and other officials concerned were also present.

The meeting was told that the bank would provide an additional Rs16 billion during the forthcoming fiscal year and thus a sum of Rs 39 billion will be available for the execution of these projects, which were under way in Daska, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Kamonki, Muridke, Wazirabad, Gujra, Jardanwala, Jhang, Kamalia, Okara, Bahawalpur, Borewala, Khanewal, Kot Addu and Wahari.

The projects were related to water supply, drainage, solid waste management, construction of roads and streets, construction of parks and bus stands. Moreover, a project was also in progress for implementation of effective public grievance redressal system, transparency, financial management and environmental guidelines.

