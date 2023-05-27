AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 27, 2023
Windy, dusty and rainy spell likely from 28th

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
KARACHI: A fresh windy, dusty and rainy spell is likely to batter most parts from May 28 through Wednesday, as the Met Office on Friday forecast a normal temperature for the country over the period.

It warned the farmers about the gusty winds may damage standing crops and loose structures in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, Azad Kashmir over the period.

Public, it advised, should take a safety precaution amid the stormy weather. Tourists should also remain alert to the stormy spell.

It predicted that temperature may remain normal to below normal in the country amid intermittent rains and winds. The Met also alerted all the concerned authorities to the fresh rainy and stormy weather.

Another westerly wave is likely to enter the western and upper parts of the country on May 28, Sunday and persist till May 31, Wednesday to produce fresh rains and gusty winds.

On the eve of May 28 to Tuesday, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar and Sibbi are likely to receive wind-dust-thunderstorm and rain.

The rainy spell may also occur in Sukkur, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Larkana, Layyah, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, RY Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara and Pak Pattan till May 30.

Wind-dust-thunderstorm and rain with a few hailstorms isolated heavy rains may strike Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar over the period

Similarly, the gusty dusty and rainy weather is expected to batter Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan till May 30.

From the eve of May 28 to May 31, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, Mianwali, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore and Jhelum may see the intermittent rainy, windy spell.

