PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Beware the Ides of March’

“I am sad.” “Is it the 9 May…” “Nope but speaking of the month of May, Shakespeare warned of the ides of March, Friday the thirteenth is considered an unlucky day and you know hotels normally skip the thirteenth floor, April 20 Hitler, who is much in our news today, a lot more than in his native country, was born, and Muslims believe the second month, Safar, is unlucky…”

“Safar is still a-way to go yet, it will commence on 17 August I think this year…”

“Oh dear!”

“What?”

“So what do you reckon? The Khan and his party are grappling with serious issues, very serious issues in the Islamic month if Ziquad and you say the month of Safar is still to come!”

“You really don’t know your Muslim superstitions do you? Look for ains as a symbol of luck, the 24th letter of the Urdu alphabet…”

“Well one ain is nowhere visible and he is being left to his own devices by friends and foes alike.”

“He may appear in Safar to counteract the bad luck, but who are you referring to?”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway I was referring to The Buzz, he is being left to rest in his home by not only The Khan and his spiritual guide but also the eleven plus coalition partners and…and…”

“I get who you were going to refer to when you said and, and a special warning for you is to beware today, 27 May and 6 Ziquad.”

“Got it. But it’s so boring these days. The political temperature is so very down, all road blocks have been removed and…”

“The Khan says whoever he gives the ticket to will win in the elections so it doesn’t matter even if those he made into big names in his party leave…”

“The question is if at the last minute the ticket holders decide not to stand.”

“Hmmm, maybe but then again maybe not. The Khan can always checkmate that move by standing from all the 266 seats of the national assembly, 297 from Punjab and…”

“But then he would have to give them up and retain only one…”

“Right but the message would be checkmate. Right?”

“I am not sure The Khan can win a chess game, I am not even sure he knows the rules, my advice: stick to cricket.”

