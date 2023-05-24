AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 98.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.42%)
UNITY 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,077 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,107 Increased By 7.6 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,602 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Super Kings skipper Dhoni in no rush to decide IPL future

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 10:03am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he is in no rush to make a decision about his Indian Premier League future after the 41-year-old guided his team to their 10th final in 14 seasons.

Four years after quitting international cricket Dhoni remains the league’s most popular player, his presence guaranteeing impressive support for Chennai even away from home.

Dhoni has reinvented himself as a lower-order power-hitter to remain effective despite being well past his prime. Media reports say it could be Dhoni’s last IPL season but the wicketkeeper-batsman remained coy about his future after overseeing Chennai’s progress to Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad.

“I don’t know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now?” Dhoni said after Chennai beat champions Gujarat Titans in Tuesday’s qualifier. “I have ample time to decide.”

The former India captain, who led the side to two World Cup titles, has been hampered by knee issues this season and wore a brace in the match against Gujarat. “I will always be there for CSK, whether that is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside … I don’t really know,” Dhoni said.

Gill ton trumps Kohli’s 101 as Bangalore knocked out of IPL

“Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months … It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide.”

Dhoni is known for his astute leadership, ice-cool temperament and innovative field placements but he described himself as an “annoying” skipper.

“I can be a very annoying captain because I shift the fielder one or two feet here and there every time,” he said. “Imagine you are fielding and every two balls or three balls, I am like, ‘Okay two feet to your right, three feet to your left.’ It can be annoying.”

“The only request I ask from the fielders is ‘keep an eye on me. If you drop a catch, there won’t be any reactions but just keep an eye on me.’”

IPL Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Comments

1000 characters

Super Kings skipper Dhoni in no rush to decide IPL future

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

World Bank says Pakistan in want of 10mn houses

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read more stories