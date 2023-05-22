Gill ton trumps Kohli’s 101 as Bangalore knocked out of IPL

BENGALURU: Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 104 to trump Virat Kohli’s record century as holders Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL with a six-wicket victory on Sunday.

The result allowed five-time winners Mumbai Indians to fill the fourth play-off spot after they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the first match of the day.

Gill starred in the final group match with a 52-ball knock that steered Gujarat to victory with five balls to spare.

Gill hit the winning six to raise his second straight ton and the event’s third of the day after Cameron Green’s match-winning 100 for Mumbai and then Kohli’s 101 not out.

Kohli hit his second successive hundred and seventh in the IPL to overtake Chris Gayle’s six and steer Bangalore to 197-5 in a match that started an hour late due to rain in Bengaluru.

The effort was in vain as Kohli’s wait for an elusive IPL title goes on for another year.

Mumbai will play Lucknow Super Giants, who became the third team to make the play-offs on Saturday, in the eliminator next week.

Table-toppers Gujarat and second-placed Chennai Super Kings will clash in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser will play the winner of the eliminator.

Kohli started strongly in a 67-run opening partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis, who made 28 to stay on top of the batting chart with 730 runs.