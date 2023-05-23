Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 22, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 23, 2023)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 22, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 23, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 39-25 (°C) 25-00 (%) 34-22 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana 44-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 45-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 28-18 (°C) 90-00 (%) 24-17 (°C) 41-00 (%)
Peshawar 35-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 34-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 32-15 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 32-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-21 (°C) 01-00 (%) 31-21 (°C) 57-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:13 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:43 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
