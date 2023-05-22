Minister visits CBD Punjab Walton Road project site

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, visited the CBD Punjab Walton Road project site. Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has been entrusted with the responsibilities of Bab –e-Pakistan development and Walton Road upgradation, following the successful completion of the Kalma underpass Remodelling CBD Punjab Boulevard.

The Board of CBD Punjab has granted approval for PC1 for this project and allocated a substantial budget of 23 billion PKR. CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, and Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, provided a comprehensive briefing on the project details. The first phase of CBD Punjab will be connected to Walton Road Phase 2 through a main corridor, featuring the construction of a railway underpass. Additionally, widening of Walton Road and upgrading the entire sewage system will be undertaken.

