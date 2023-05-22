AVN 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
Sindh governor says IK enjoys no support

PPI Published 22 May, 2023 07:15am
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said on Sunday that several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were leaving former Prime Minister Imran Khan one by one.

Addressing a ceremony, Tessori claimed that there was no support left behind for Imran Khan. Speaking about the May 9 vandalism, he said public buildings were attacked on May 9.

He urged political parties not to be part of any such conspiracy – vandalism – in the future, adding the political parties had been used for foreign agendas.

Separately, the governor had recently inaugurated a “Bell of Hope” outside the Governor House’s Gate No. 1, which will be used to resolve the issues of the people of Sindh. The bell will be available for use by aggrieved persons from 12 midnight till 8am every day.

The “Bell of Hope” had been installed to provide people in need an opportunity to lodge their complaints at the Governor House against those not providing justice. The governor had assured that any person with an emergency can come to the Governor House, where their complaint would be received by a dedicated officer.

