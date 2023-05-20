AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
Ahsan Iqbal greets new NDRC chairman

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal sent a letter to China’s newly-appointed Chairman National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zheng Shanjie, congratulating him and expressing his commitment to continue implementing the Belt and Road initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Iqbal noted that the NDRC and the Planning Ministry have maintained a strong partnership, working closely to develop the flagship CPEC project, which is a central pillar of the bilateral economic partnership between the two countries.

Since coming into power in April 2022, the incumbent government has revived stalled CPEC projects, which have been expedited under Iqbal’s leadership as planning minister. In fact, he was declared “Mr CPEC” by Chinese leadership following his visit to China last month and engagements with Chinese leaders.

Iqbal highlighted the successful completion of the first phase of the CPEC, which has transformed Pakistan’s economic landscape by laying a solid foundation for cooperation in industrialisation, agriculture, science and technology, and socio-economic development.

Shanjie expressed willingness to deepen and strengthen cooperation with Iqbal to actively implement important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries. He appreciated Iqbal’s dedication to the implementation of the CPEC, which has remained a game-changer for the region. The two parties agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-China strategic relations.

The 10-year celebrations of CPEC will be celebrated in July 2023, and the 12th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting will be scheduled.

