AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,382 Increased By 28.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling heads for second weekly loss as dollar surges

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 03:40pm
Follow us

LONDON: The pound was heading for its second straight weekly fall against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by a resurgent dollar and weakness in the British economy. Sterling was up 0.15% to $1.243 on Friday.

It was set for a weekly loss of 0.17%, however, after falling 1.45% the previous week. The euro was up 0.08% against the pound at 86.87 pence.

The dollar has risen around 2.5% since mid-April as economic data has remained strong, raising the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again next month.

In recent days, concerns about the US debt ceiling standoff has somewhat counter-intuitively boosted the dollar, which is seen as a safe-haven at times of stress.

Data released on Tuesday added to the downward pressure on sterling by making it more likely that the Bank of England will hold interest rates at the current 4.5% level.

It showed that British unemployment ticked up to 3.9% in the three months to March and basic pay increased 6.7%, lower than economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll.

“GBPUSD has once again broken down through the massive $1.2448 level, in a move initiated by worse than expected unemployment data earlier in the week,” said Joe Tuckey, head of FX analysis at broker Argentex and a former trader.

Sterling falls as cracks appear in Britain’s job market

“Next week’s highly anticipated UK inflation data … will determine near term sterling sentiment.”

Consumer price inflation data will be released on May 24. Nonetheless, the pound remains well above the record low of $1.0327 touched in September.

A better-than-expected economic performance and a slide in the dollar as US inflation has cooled has helped Britain’s currency.

Sterling has held up better in recent weeks against the euro, which has also suffered against the dollar.

Despite the euro’s rise on Friday it was on track to fall against the pound for the fifth week running.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling heads for second weekly loss as dollar surges

Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 285.82 against US dollar

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK: CNN-News 18

Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

Fintech Abhi acquires equity stake in Universal Network System

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Read more stories