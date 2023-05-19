AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
China’s Xi unveils grand development plan with Central Asia allies

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 10:16am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
XIAN: China’s President Xi Jinping on Friday unveiled an ambitious plan to help elevate Central Asia to the next level of its development - from building infrastructure networks to boosting trade - while shunning “external interference” at the same time.

China stands ready to synergise development strategies with the five Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and make joint efforts to promote the modernisation of all six countries, said Xi in an address at the China-Central Asia Summit in northwest China.

“The world needs a Central Asia that is stable, prosperous, harmonious, and well-connected,” Xi said. At the same time, the six countries should oppose “external interference” in the internal affairs of regional countries and attempts to instigate “colour revolutions”, and maintain a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, separatism and extremism, Xi warned.

Xi hails ‘new era’ of ties with Central Asia at summit

“China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security, and defence capability construction,” Xi said.

The two-day summit in the historic Silk Road city of Xian has been portrayed by Chinese state media as a triumph of China’s regional diplomacy, with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan earlier pledging support for Beijing and vowing deeper bilateral cooperation.

The display of solidarity from China’s Central Asian neighbours is expected to contrast sharply with the “negative” image of Beijing to be presented at the summit of Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima over the weekend.

The high-profile expression of trust by China’s neighbours will serve to counter US accusations of Beijing’s coercive diplomacy.

Xi’s gathering of five heads of state on Chinese soil without Russian President Vladimir Putin also ostensibly pulls Central Asia closer to the Chinese sphere of influence as Moscow’s focus remains locked on the war in Ukraine.

China and Central Asian countries should deepen strategic mutual trust, and always offer “clear and strong support” for each other on issues of core interests such as those involving sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development, Xi said.

Naik May 19, 2023 10:50am
Like 1971...the Chinese are playing their own game...not worried about Iron brother's economy!
