May 9 mayhem: CEC, ECP members given briefing by Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members met with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Thursday and also participated in a high level meeting in which the participants strongly condemned terrorist incidents on May 9th and expressed their complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Chief Election Commissioner and the ECP members were presented solid proofs about the involvement of a political party in the May 9th terrorist incidents. Chief Election Commissioner and ECP members also presented proofs of pictures, videos and messaging.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting reprimanded that a political party made shameful the whole Pakistani nation on May 9th adding that attacks on military installations were being carried out under a planned strategy.

Proofs of contacts between the attackers and the present political leadership in Zaman Park surfaced through geo-fencing, he claimed. He denounced that an obnoxious game was played under the guise of politics and according to the initial estimate loss of Rs600 crore was incurred.

Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja while addressing the meeting acknowledged that the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi undertook excellent and bold steps for the protection of masses in the wake of present situation.

“We are fully satisfied with the team of Punjab government as they are performing their duties with honesty. The aim of Election Commission is to ensure holding fair, just and peaceful general elections. We are not affiliated with any political party nor we have any political motives,” he said, adding: “We have always made decisions on merit; we would again review security steps for holding general elections.

Election Commission will provide all possible assistance to the Punjab government to hold free and fair elections.” Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that the Punjab government does not need to come under any duress and we are fully supporting them.

Security arrangements to hold general elections were reviewed during the meeting and it was agreed to again review security arrangements in the wake of present situation. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP Members were given a briefing about the terrorist incidents occurred on May 9th.

Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar apprised the Chief Election Commissioner and the ECP members about the details of attacks at the Jinnah House and other military installations on May 9th.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) while giving a briefing about the damages being caused due to terrorist attacks apprised that on the whole 256 violent incidents occurred in past three days. Military installations and sites were especially targeted.

About 108 vehicles of police and other institutions along with 23 buildings were damaged. It was further informed during the meeting that 5 persons lost their lives while 127 police officers, soldiers and 15 citizens got injured during the violent incidents.

Member Election of Pakistan Sindh Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Member Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Member KP Justice Ikram Ullah Khan (Rtd), Member Punjab Babar Hassan Bharwana, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Umer Hameed Khan, Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Law, Secretary Prosecution, CCPO Lahore and Additional IG CTD attended the briefing meeting.

Earlier, the CM Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the injured policemen at Police Lines Faisalabad, who had been attacked by miscreants. During his visit, he inquired about their well-being and praised their unwavering morale. Addressing them, the CM expressed deep admiration for the patience exhibited by the policemen.

He acknowledged their commendable dedication to duty, successfully thwarting the nefarious intentions of the political group. He emphasized the professionalism with which the brave policemen carried out their responsibilities.

