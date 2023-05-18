AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
Published 18 May, 2023
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 17, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T. Lahore    Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Ship Corp.         16-05-2023
OP-2              Eastern        Disc Gas       Trans Maritime     14-05-2023
                  Orchid         Oil            (Pvt.) Ltd
B-1               Hakone         Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       15-05-2023
                  Galaxy         Oil            (Pvt.) Ltd
B-8/B-9           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            15-05-2023
                  Spirit         Container      (Pvt.) Ltd
Nmb-1             Reza           Load Rice      Al Faizan          03-05-2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Ever Uranus    Disc Load      Green Pak          16-05-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Ren Jian 25    Disc Load      United Marine
                                 Contaner       Agencies           16-05-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Eastern Orchid    17-05-2023     Disc Gas                      Trans Maritime
                                 Oil                               (Pvt.) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ssl Delhi         17-05-2023     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Clemens           17-05-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Schulte                                                      Express Pakistan
Seaspan           17-05-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Osaka                                                        Express Pakistan
Sofia Express     17-05-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Oceana Pearl      17-05-2023     D/9873                       Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                     & Logistic
Uafl Dubai        18-05-2023     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                Line Pvt. Ltd
Ym Excellence     18-05-2023     D/L Container           In Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Jolly Vannadio    18-05-2023     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                                    Transport
Stolt Larix       18-05-2023     L/28000 Ethanol                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      17-05-2023     Tanker                                     -
Grace Bridge      17-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Clean
Sanctuary         17-05-2023     Tanker                                     -
Devashree         17-05-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              YM Saturn      Palm oil       Alpine           May 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               TormThyra      Palm oil       Alpine           May 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     GAC              May 16, 2023
                  Sentosa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Elaine     Containers     MSC PAK          May 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-Salam-II    Gas oil        Trans Marine     May 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Calypso Gas    LPG            CGW              May 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL DM
Dragon            Chemicals      Alpine                          May 16, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
DM Dragon         Chemicals      Alpine                          May 17, 2023
TormThyra         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa           Containers     GAC                             May 17, 2023
YM Saturn         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Calypso Gas       LPG            CGW                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
EM Astoria        Container      GAC                             May 17, 2023
Easline Zhang-
Jia-Gang          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Milaha Qatar      LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Express Rome      Containers     Hapag Lloyd                Waiting for berth
Meltimi           Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
XT Dolphin        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Butterfly         Containers     CMA CGM                         May 18, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

