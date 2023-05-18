KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 17, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T. Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship Corp. 16-05-2023 OP-2 Eastern Disc Gas Trans Maritime 14-05-2023 Orchid Oil (Pvt.) Ltd B-1 Hakone Disc Base Gac Pakistan 15-05-2023 Galaxy Oil (Pvt.) Ltd B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 15-05-2023 Spirit Container (Pvt.) Ltd Nmb-1 Reza Load Rice Al Faizan 03-05-2023 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Ever Uranus Disc Load Green Pak 16-05-2023 Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Ren Jian 25 Disc Load United Marine Contaner Agencies 16-05-2023 Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Eastern Orchid 17-05-2023 Disc Gas Trans Maritime Oil (Pvt.) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ssl Delhi 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Pvt. Ltd Clemens 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Schulte Express Pakistan Seaspan 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Osaka Express Pakistan Sofia Express 17-05-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Oceana Pearl 17-05-2023 D/9873 Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistic Uafl Dubai 18-05-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping Line Pvt. Ltd Ym Excellence 18-05-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd Jolly Vannadio 18-05-2023 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport Stolt Larix 18-05-2023 L/28000 Ethanol Alpine Marine Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 17-05-2023 Tanker - Grace Bridge 17-05-2023 Container Ship - Clean Sanctuary 17-05-2023 Tanker - Devashree 17-05-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 YM Saturn Palm oil Alpine May 15, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT TormThyra Palm oil Alpine May 14, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers GAC May 16, 2023 Sentosa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Elaine Containers MSC PAK May 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine May 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Calypso Gas LPG CGW May 15, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL DM Dragon Chemicals Alpine May 16, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= DM Dragon Chemicals Alpine May 17, 2023 TormThyra Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Sentosa Containers GAC May 17, 2023 YM Saturn Palm oil Alpine -do- Calypso Gas LPG CGW -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= EM Astoria Container GAC May 17, 2023 Easline Zhang- Jia-Gang Palm oil Alpine -do- Milaha Qatar LNG GSA -do- Express Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd Waiting for berth Meltimi Mogas Trans Marine -do- XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= CMA CGM Butterfly Containers CMA CGM May 18, 2023 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023