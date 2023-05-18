KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 17, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T. Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship Corp. 16-05-2023
OP-2 Eastern Disc Gas Trans Maritime 14-05-2023
Orchid Oil (Pvt.) Ltd
B-1 Hakone Disc Base Gac Pakistan 15-05-2023
Galaxy Oil (Pvt.) Ltd
B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 15-05-2023
Spirit Container (Pvt.) Ltd
Nmb-1 Reza Load Rice Al Faizan 03-05-2023
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Ever Uranus Disc Load Green Pak 16-05-2023
Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Ren Jian 25 Disc Load United Marine
Contaner Agencies 16-05-2023
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Eastern Orchid 17-05-2023 Disc Gas Trans Maritime
Oil (Pvt.) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ssl Delhi 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Clemens 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Schulte Express Pakistan
Seaspan 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Osaka Express Pakistan
Sofia Express 17-05-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Oceana Pearl 17-05-2023 D/9873 Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistic
Uafl Dubai 18-05-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Line Pvt. Ltd
Ym Excellence 18-05-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Jolly Vannadio 18-05-2023 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport
Stolt Larix 18-05-2023 L/28000 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar 17-05-2023 Tanker -
Grace Bridge 17-05-2023 Container Ship -
Clean
Sanctuary 17-05-2023 Tanker -
Devashree 17-05-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 YM Saturn Palm oil Alpine May 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT TormThyra Palm oil Alpine May 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers GAC May 16, 2023
Sentosa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Elaine Containers MSC PAK May 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine May 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Calypso Gas LPG CGW May 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL DM
Dragon Chemicals Alpine May 16, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
DM Dragon Chemicals Alpine May 17, 2023
TormThyra Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa Containers GAC May 17, 2023
YM Saturn Palm oil Alpine -do-
Calypso Gas LPG CGW -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
EM Astoria Container GAC May 17, 2023
Easline Zhang-
Jia-Gang Palm oil Alpine -do-
Milaha Qatar LNG GSA -do-
Express Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd Waiting for berth
Meltimi Mogas Trans Marine -do-
XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Butterfly Containers CMA CGM May 18, 2023
=============================================================================
