IHC extends order against Imran’s arrest till May 31

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended on Wednesday its orders against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in further cases till May 31, Aaj News reported.

Last week, the IHC had approved his bail petition in the Al-Qadir Trust case and barred authorities from arresting him in any case registered in the jurisdiction of Islamabad after May 9 till May 17.

During the hearing today, presided by Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, the high court heard the former PM’s plea, seeking details of cases registered against him.

The government’s lawyer requested more time to provide information about the cases filed against Imran.

IHC orders release of Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

Meanwhile, the high court ordered the immediate release of PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan.

The IHC declared their arrest “unlawful”.

In the aftermath of Imran’s arrest, the government made several arrests, which targeted top leadership of Imran’s party as well as his supporters with reports suggesting more than 4,000 people have been detained.

On Tuesday, the IHC had ordered the release of both Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari. However, authorities attempted to arrest them again.

Later, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb barred the police from arresting him in any “undisclosed” case for two days.

Similarly, Shireen’s daughter said that her mother was re-arrested outside Adiala Jail.

Her daughter, Aamna Mazari, said that her mother was re-arrested without a warrant. She said that the police had no explanation for the re-arrest.