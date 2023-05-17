AVN 61.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
BAFL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
BOP 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (12.46%)
DGKC 47.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.85%)
EPCL 45.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.94%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
PPL 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.43%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.51%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
BR100 4,236 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,589 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 41,913 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,987 Decreased By -38.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC extends order against Imran’s arrest till May 31

  • Orders release of Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan
BR Web Desk Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 12:55pm
Follow us

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended on Wednesday its orders against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in further cases till May 31, Aaj News reported.

Last week, the IHC had approved his bail petition in the Al-Qadir Trust case and barred authorities from arresting him in any case registered in the jurisdiction of Islamabad after May 9 till May 17.

During the hearing today, presided by Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, the high court heard the former PM’s plea, seeking details of cases registered against him.

The government’s lawyer requested more time to provide information about the cases filed against Imran.

IHC orders release of Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

Meanwhile, the high court ordered the immediate release of PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan.

The IHC declared their arrest “unlawful”.

In the aftermath of Imran’s arrest, the government made several arrests, which targeted top leadership of Imran’s party as well as his supporters with reports suggesting more than 4,000 people have been detained.

On Tuesday, the IHC had ordered the release of both Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari. However, authorities attempted to arrest them again.

Later, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb barred the police from arresting him in any “undisclosed” case for two days.

Similarly, Shireen’s daughter said that her mother was re-arrested outside Adiala Jail.

Her daughter, Aamna Mazari, said that her mother was re-arrested without a warrant. She said that the police had no explanation for the re-arrest.

Imran Khan bail IHC order

Comments

1000 characters

IHC extends order against Imran’s arrest till May 31

Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

The Organic Meat Company Ltd to acquire MSMH for Rs170mn

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Read more stories