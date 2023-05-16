Shireen Mazari re-arrested from outside Adiala Jail hours after securing bail: daughter

Shireen Mazari, a former Pakistani minister, was re-arrested outside Adiala Jail just hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved her bail, according to her daughter.

Mazari was arrested on May 12 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO). She was granted bail earlier today but was re-arrested as she was leaving the jail.

Her daughter, Aamna Mazari, said that her mother was re-arrested without a warrant. She said that the police had no explanation for the re-arrest.

The human rights groups condemned the arrest of Mazari and accused the government of using the law to target its political opponents.

The government has defended the re-arrest, saying that it was necessary to ensure that Mazari did not interfere with the investigation into the charges against her.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested PTI Senator Falak Naz outside the jail despite having received bail.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who avoided arrest by running inside the IHC building, finally got relief after the high court barred the police from arresting him in an “undisclosed” case.

The order was issued by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

During the hearing, the judge said that the advocate general had only informed the court about two cases registered against Fawad because of which the IHC had only granted the PTI leader bail in two cases.

Fawad, on the other hand, told the court that over 300 policemen were waiting to arrest him outside the high court, after which Justice Aurangzeb barred the police from arresting the former minister in any undisclosed case registered against him in Islamabad.

The court also directed that a copy of the order should be sent to the Islamabad police chief.