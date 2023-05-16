AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
Pakistan

IHC orders Fawad Chaudhry’s release but attempt made to arrest him again

  • Former information minister seen sprinting back to the court as law-enforcement personnel chase PTI leader
BR Web Desk Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 03:21pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader Fawad Chaudhry’s release, Aaj News reported.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing where the PTI leader was presented.

Following the order, the authorities tried to arrest Fawad again when he was leaving the court premises. Video footage showed the PTI leader, clad in a shalwar kameez, getting into a white SUV.

However, he ran back inside the courtroom, and was seen visibly out of breath after evading the arrest attempt.

Fawad was arrested outside the Supreme Court (SC) on May 11, two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was also detained.

The party’s statement said the arrest was carried out despite Fawad having been granted protective bail by the Islamabad High Court till May 12.

Meanwhile, the IHC on Tuesday also granted bail to PTI leader Shireen Mazari who was arrested last week under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Pakistan saw a fresh wave of violence last week in the aftermath of Khan’s arrest with protesters ransacking state and private property, prompting the government to deploy army troops in two provinces as well as the federal capital.

At least nine people died in the unrest, police and hospitals said earlier, while hundreds of police officers were injured.

The government made several arrests, which targeted top leadership of Khan’s party – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – as well as his supporters with reports suggesting more than 4,000 people have been detained.

Khan, freed on bail, condemned the violence that ensued, but called for protests as he pushed ahead on his call for elections. Talks on holding polls failed earlier.

Fawad Chaudhry arrest Imran Khan’s arrest

Comments

1000 characters
Abdullah May 16, 2023 03:23pm
And he used to say like imran khan that he is not scared of going to jail.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
S. May 16, 2023 03:28pm
Khan Zindabad
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Joe May 16, 2023 03:55pm
What a sad state of state hijacked by the state within the state!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Nathan May 16, 2023 03:57pm
It has become very clear now that top ranks have been compromised by A to Z lobbies! A very dangerous situation for country!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Nathan May 16, 2023 03:59pm
Globally Pakistan has become a laughing stock due to doings of the compromised!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Nathan May 16, 2023 04:07pm
His face reveals the abuse by the compromised!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

