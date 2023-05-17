AVN 62.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.23%)
BAFL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
DFML 11.13 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (12.77%)
DGKC 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.16%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 70.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.68%)
OGDC 79.18 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.43%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
PPL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.51%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 104.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.45%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,245 Increased By 5 (0.12%)
BR30 14,637 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.05%)
KSE100 41,975 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,015 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

Rizwan Bhatti Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 09:52am
Follow us

KARACHI: For the second consecutive month, Pakistan has posted a current account surplus in April 2023 mainly due to a lower import bill.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday reported that the country posted a current account surplus of $18 million for the month of April 23 compared to a deficit of $640 million during April 22. For the second consecutive month, the current account was in surplus; however, the surplus in April 23 is less than the previous month of March 23, in which the current account posted $750 million.

The decline in surplus is mainly due to lower home remittance inflows in April 23. The country received $2.5 billion workers’ remittances during March 23 due to Eid and Ramzan. While home remittances inflows during April 23 were $2.2 billion.

Pakistan reports massive current account surplus of $654mn in March

On a YoY basis, the primary reason behind the surplus was a 38 percent YoY decline in total imports. However, total exports and remittances also decreased by 32 percent YoY and 29 percent YoY, respectively.

Cumulatively, during the first ten months of this fiscal year, the current account deficit narrowed by 76 percent. According to SBP, Pakistan recorded a current account deficit of $ 3.258 billion in July-April of FY23 compared to $13.654 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $10.39 billion.

Analysts said that the federal government has taken a number of measures to curtail the import bill to save the foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $4.4 billion. Accordingly, the goods trade deficit fell by 23 percent during the first ten months of this fiscal year. With $23.211 billion exports and $45.202 billion imports, the country’s total goods trade deficit fell to $22 billion during July-April of FY23 as against $31.847 billion in corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan has been facing a serious crisis of foreign exchange for the last one year and the government is making efforts to bring more foreign inflows to reduce the pressure on external accounts.

Talks with the IMF for the release of a $1 billion tranche of Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program were completed in February, however staff level agreement still has not materialised for the release of the loan tranche.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Remittances IMF imports SBP Exports foreign exchange EFF import bill IMF and Pakistan current account surplus

Comments

1000 characters
kaleem ullah May 17, 2023 10:57am
there will be always pressure on the external accounts of our country becouse there no one true and fair every where there is corruption no one os honest why should we send money to those corrupt tolla.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

‘Contempt of parliament’ bill passed by NA: Legislature vies for institutional hegemony?

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

Read more stories